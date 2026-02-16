Insecurity: MACBAN Debunks Terror Links, Urges Diplomatic Intervention Over US Bill

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) yesterday debunked involvement in banditry, terrorism, kidnapping or cattle rustling, insisting it has never condoned violent activity in Nigeria.

National President, Alhaja Baba Ngelzarma, stated this in Abuja while addressing a news conference on ‘H.R. 7457 – Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026′, before the United States’ Congress. Ngelzarma said no court in Nigeria or abroad had ever convicted or indicted the association for criminal or terrorist activity.

He said: “While we acknowledge the sovereign right of the United States to deliberate on religious freedom and human rights, we are concerned by narratives linking MACBAN with terrorism. “We categorically reject such insinuations as false, unfounded and injurious to the integrity of a duly registered national association.”

He explained that MACBAN was established in 1986 and is a legally registered corporate entity under Nigerian law. “For over four decades, we have operated openly with national, state and local structures, and executives democratically elected every four years.