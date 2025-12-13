Insecurity: LG Chair Urges Deployment Of Advanced Weapons Against Bandits

The need for the Federal Government to urgently equip security agencies with advanced weapons to effectively combat terrorism has again been stressed.

The Chairman of Bukuyum Local Government Area in Zamfara State, Abubakar Umar Faru, emphasised that providing sophisticated weapons would enable a full-scale offensive against bandits operating in the Gando Forest.

In an interview with DCL Hausa, Faru stated that he had already provided security agencies with the coordinates of bandits’ hideouts deep inside the forest. However, he lamented that they lack the capacity to confront the criminals effectively.

“The security agencies are doing their best to protect lives and property, but for this banditry to end, we must take the war to the bandits in the forest,” he emphasised.

When asked who he believed had failed to bring an end to banditry in the state, Faru pointed to the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, saying he had not lived up to expectations.

“Matawalle is from Zamfara State, and as Minister of State for Defence, he is in the best position to ensure banditry ends here. I don’t know what is wrong, but he has failed to do so,” Faru said.

The chairman noted that while the Zamfara State Government and local authorities were making efforts within their constitutional limits, they lacked direct control over federal security agencies.

“The governor and I are doing the best we can with the power we have, but security agencies do not take directives from the governor. He cannot compel them to act without federal approval,” he added.

Gando Forest, a vast forest reserve in Zamfara State, is integral for farming, grazing, and natural resources. However, in recent years, it has become synonymous with armed banditry, leading to widespread displacement and disruption of agricultural activities.