Insecurity: Let’s Tell Tinubu The Truth, Not Commendation – Sen Dickson

Today, the Senate had an elaborate discussion on the security situation in the country, which has worsened in the last few weeks. When the Senate President recognised me to speak, I started by reminding him how I raised this issue with him a couple of days ago, and the need for us to work together. I added that it was good the matter had come up by way of a motion.

I felt that the deterioration of the security situation in most communities, the killings and abductions, and even the killing of soldiers and officers – one of them of the rank of Brigadier General – and the way terrorists are abducting students, with bandits attacking several States at the same time, are situations that even nations at war do not experience.

Therefore, the matter should be examined with all the seriousness it deserves.

I stated that It is very clear that not only our democracy is under threat, but the nation itself is being reduced, belittled, and threatened.

I also disagreed with the approach and tone of the motion, and some of the comments from members of the majority party who, in my view, were unnecessarily political. That, in my view, did not match the seriousness of the issue.

At this point, the Senate President did not allow me to conclude my comments. But what I was saying was that, yes, as I have said several times, the entire nation is under attack, and we must all unite to address this challenge.

I do not agree with the request in the motion, supported by the majority of speakers from the majority party, that the President and the government should be commended. I disagree with it.

I believe that the President needs to be told the truth, and that those with access to him, particularly from the majority party and others, should tell the President the true situation of things.

The seriousness of the matter is such that there should be no sugarcoating, or attempts to be politically correct, as that is, in my opinion, unnecessary hypocrisy and disservice to the country and even to the president.

As I said, we are the Senate of the Federal Republic with powers to oversight the President and the military, including the ministers and the security leaders. And that we must do.

That is our responsibility to the nation and the people of Nigeria who are presently under attack, displaced, traumatised, killed and apprehensive. They are wondering what their leaders and their government are doing.

In the prevailing circumstances I expressed on the floor a strong objection to the motion of commendation because it is ill-timed, insensitive and even provocative.

It is not helpful to the image of the Senate as an institution or the president who is sought to be commended. If things have been so well done, we would not be where we are today. How will the victims, the soldiers fighting, the victims of kidnap and families of those killed feel?

There are Senators who spoke in support of this commendation but who cannot visit their communities or their Senatorial Districts because of insecurity and killings.

There are members of the National Assembly whose Senatorial Districts are currently under the occupation of terrorists who run parallel governments and impose all manner taxes on their constituents. How will the people feel?

There are soldiers, police officers and other security agents from all over this country who are fighting and dying. Our duty is to express strong solidarity and support to those who are fighting on the frontlines while working with the Executive.

This we do by effective oversight, appropriation support and policy advice.

The Senate President deliberately misinterpreted my reference to “the other side”.

The Senate and the National Assembly and other legislative houses are arranged in two to distinct rows: the row of the majority party and that of the minority party, and a reference to the other side of the aisle is only a reference to that— the majority or minority party depending on who is speaking, and it is normal parliamentary language.

The President or any president will need the support and honest advice of institutions of state and the Senate as the highest legislative body has the obligation to lead in that direction.

It is wrong to begin a discussion on serious issues of insecurity with a request to commend the president and the government. I don’t believe that The president is looking for such commendation.

I have always said even in previous governments that the nation should unite especially in times of national crisis such as now. But the time and circumstances in the country do not call for any commendation now.

The times call for collaboration as well as honest opinion and advice and patriotism.

Those with unhindered access to the President – from both chambers of the National Assembly and other stakeholders – should tell the president the true situation of things and the true feelings of the people.

To me, the motion required us to investigate the allocations and disbursements to the military and security agencies. So we must strengthen oversights and ensure that the trillions that have been budgeted must be used for the purpose for which they were approved.

Presidents over the years have released staggering sums of money to the military to fight terrorism. There appears to be no corresponding result in terms of manpower, equipment and morale. There appears to be a bottomless, underground war economy that thrives on the continuation of the crisis.

Why should we be losing to a ragtag band of terrorists? Nigerian military operations outside the country and in other parts of the country are super-efficient. Why are things getting worse instead?

With my background and experience, I know that the executive office is an executive bubble constrained by protocol and security that limit information flow to the occupant.

I urge those who have access to the president to provide honest advice and perspectives that reflect the realities on the ground.

The Senate of the Federal Republic as the highest legislative institution must be objection, patriotic and command the confidence of the people whose sovereignty we embody.

The deliberations and resolutions of the Senate must reflect the realities that may not be open to the president. People should reduce hypocrisy: sycophancy, unnecessary blackmail and eye service.

Mr President must be told that the nation is at war as we are losing our security personnel, our citizens, and our territories . Our reputation is being ridiculed and our democracy and nation are endangered.

The times call for frankness, strong political will and decisive leadership to act for the good of Nigeria.

I support the resolutions reached by the Senate to begin an inquiry into the circumstances under which the military personnel deployed in Kebbi were withdrawn, and on whose orders, as stated by the Governor.

I also support an investigation into the circumstances leading to the capture of General Uba and his subsequent killing by ISWAP, the manner in which it happened, and the way the Army handled the events and the management of his family.

As a member of the Committee on Defence and the Committee on National Security, we hope to deal with these issues.

We extend our condolences to the families of all our fallen soldiers and security personnel, and indeed all victims. Our particular condolences go to the wife, children, family, and friends of General Uba and all other security officials who have lost their lives in the fight against insurgency.

Finally, this is one of the many instances the Senate President has tried to prevent me from making my contributions to pressing national issues.

We will not give up until people learn the lesson that in a democracy the majority may have their way but the minority must have their say.

No Senator Is under obligation to say things the way and how the Senate President wants it. The Senate and the National Assembly is for elected members to have robust discussions and agree and disagree.

The presiding officer is the first among equals who moderates as a colleague and not a boss. I remind the Senate President and assure the people that I won’t give up or give in to harassment.

It is part of the sacrifice we all have to make to sustain democracy and build a better Nigeria. I will not be deterred. In fact, I am more determined that democracy, particularly multiparty democracy must thrive in Nigeria against all odds.