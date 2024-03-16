Insecurity: Leaders Repeatedly Doing Same Thing, Getting Same Results

Albert Einstein was a German-born theoretical physicist who is widely held to be one of the greatest and most influential scientists of all time. Although he is best known for developing the theory of relativity, he also came up with many famous quotes, one of which says: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results!” Please do not get me wrong. I’m not saying any of our policymakers or heads of our security outfits are insane, but one must wonder why we continually repeat the same tactics when the failures of previous ones are there for all to see.

Last weekend, the Sokoto State Government unveiled roughly 2,596 Security Community Guard Corps in a bid to curtail insecurity challenges bedevilling the state. In commissioning the corps members, Governor Ahmed Aliyu said his administration remained resolute towards addressing insecurity occasioned by banditry, kidnapping and other sundry crimes fast threatening the peace and tranquility being enjoyed in the state. According to him, the security situation had become very alarming, leading to loss of lives and displacement of people from their homes.

“This took us to the level where we are today. The guards will complement the strategic role of conventional forces, by driving effective and efficient community policing through information gathering. “We have provided 30 brand new Hilux vehicles and 800 motorcycles to support their operation to restore peace, especially in more affected areas,” he said. But wait a minute! Haven’t we gone down this path before without the security situation improving? Yes, we have.

On January 9, 2020, history was made in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, when the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), codenamed Amotekun (Leopard or Cheetah), was launched. The first security outfit initiated by a geopolitical zone in the country. Conceptualised by the six states of the South West, namely; Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti, Amotekun is a security outfit responsible for curbing insecurity in the region.

We can all still vividly remember how the late Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) adorned a field marshal’s uniform as he inspected the newly set up security outfit with the equally uniformed operatives standing in front of 133 vehicles and 600 motorcycles. The operatives only carried locally made Dane guns since the Federal Government refused to allow them to bear more sophisticated arms.

The operatives of the security outfit are to assist the police, other security agencies and traditional rulers in combating terrorism, banditry, armed robbery, and kidnapping and also help in settling herdsmen and farmers’ contentions in the region. However, while it may be argued that the security situation in the South West is not as dire as some other regions, it’s is still very debatable if this can be solely attributed to the presence of Amotekun.

Even before the January 9, 2020 birth of the outfit, the region had largely been spared from what has now become the norm in many parts of the north – the daily slaughter of innocent civilians and the mass abduction of students. But that has not meant that the West has been immune from dastardly attacks from bandits and other non-state actors. Of course, one such incident that readily comes to mind is the horrific June 5, 2022, mass shooting and bomb attack at a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, leaving at least 40 people (some reports say the figure is higher) and many others injured.

Since the birth of Amotekun, some banks in the region have also been repeatedly pillaged by criminals, leaving sorrow, tears and blood in their wake. According to reports gleaned from eyewitnesses, the hoodlums often had free reigns while they carried out their nefarious operations as they were not challenged by either Amotekun operatives or even the police.

Incidentally, barely a year after the launch of Amotekun, the five governors of the South Eastern states of Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo, decided to follow suit and also decided to set up their version code-named Ebube Agu (Wonderful Tiger) on April 11, 2021. However, the joint security outfit, which is headquartered in Enugu, has not been able to stem criminal activities in the zone with ‘unknown gunmen’, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and others still operating virtually unhindered.

And despite the repeated calls by the governors and the presence of Ebube Agu, many people in the area have still opted to comply with the ‘stay-at-home’ directive of non-state actors rather than obeying constituted authority by daring to leave their homes! As at the launch of the latest security outfit in the nation last weekend in Sokoto, it means that no fewer than 23 states now have such outfits in various guises which, in itself, is a serious indictment on the performance or otherwise of the federal security agencies, including the police and the military.

Incidentally, apart from these two above-mentioned services, we still have the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), which was established 21 years ago; the Department of State Services (DSS) and other related agencies. Yet, we cannot honestly say we are better off security-wise as a nation. Acts of debauchery and mass kidnappings have repeatedly been carried out across the land, especially in the Middle Belt, Southern Kaduna among other parts of the North, with no end in sight.

Since the presidency of Dr Goodluck Jonathan, Muhammadu Buhari and the current occupant of Aso Rock, Bola Tinubu, their media offices have repeatedly churned out releases quoting their principals as expressing “sadness and shock” after each incident, charging the security services to end such acts, and bring the perpetrators to book.

Hours after the latest mass abductions of students and staff from Government Secondary School and LEA Primary School at Kuriga, Kaduna State, Presidency condemned the act and “ordered” security operatives to bring the children back. Since then, no word has been heard of the children being rescued or any of the bandits being arrested.

Instead, in a move previously unheard of any group of kidnappers, they made a mind-boggling ransom demand of N40 trillion, 11 Hilux vans and 150 motorcycles for the release of the 16 captives they had taken from Gonin Gora area of Kaduna. Undeterred, another group of bandits on Monday night kidnapped roughly 61 people from Buda Community in northern Kaduna.

Of course, why won’t the men of the underworld continue to kidnap or make such outlandish ransom demands when they know that the likelihood of facing justice for their dastardly actions is very remote? However, as long as those in charge of the security architecture of the country either lacks the political will, or refuse to change tactics, these unfortunate incidents will continue to happen.