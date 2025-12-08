Insecurity: Lawyers Set Agenda For New Defence Minister

AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers have asked the new Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd), to hit the ground running and be intentional about tackling the insecurity challenges confronting the country

Some senior lawyers have lauded the appointment of General Christopher Musa (Rtd) as the new Minister of Defence, saying he should use his experience to make the difference in the nation’s fight against the rampaging insecurity. General Musa’s appointment came on the heels of the resignation of Badaru Abubakar on account of “poor health”.

Badaru was appointed by President Tinubu on August 21, 2023, months after completing his two term tenure as Jigawa State Governor. Following his nomination and eventual confirmation by the Senate, General Musa was sworn in as the Minister of Defence, last week Thursday by President Tinubu.

Speaking to newsmen after his swearing in, the new defence minister promised a positive turn around in the nation’s security architecture within the shortest possible time. He said: “I just met Mr. President, and he reiterated his mind on the aspect that we must make sure that Nigeria is secured. Nigerians should go back and sleep with their eyes closed, go back to their farms. “Schools open without being molested.

Everyone being carried together to make sure that Nigeria continues to grow in line with the renewed programme of Mr. President. “My immediate priority is to make sure that defence takes its place fully in the country. The synergy between the armed forces, between the armed forces and other security agencies, and all Nigerians being carried along, as we have always said, that security is everybody’s responsibility.

It is that synergy that we need to build on and work on it, and that’s what we’re going to do, and I can assure you, within the shortest time possible, Nigerians will see results. “I want to use this medium to appreciate all Nigerians. Nigerians have shown me love, and I will guarantee them that I am going to work, whatever it takes, to ensure that Nigeria is secured”.

Musa’s career

Born in Sokoto in 1967, General Musa had his early education in the state before proceeding to the College of Advanced Studies, Zaria. He was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant into the Nigerian Army in 1991 and had a distinguished military career. He was appointed Chief of Defence Staff by President Tinubu in 2023 and retired in October 2025. As Chief of Defence Staff, he championed inter-service security collaboration.

He served as Chief of Defence Staff from 2023 until October 2025 and was the recipient of the prestigious Colin Powell Award for Soldiering in 2012. He enrolled in the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1986 and graduated in 1991 with a Bachelor of Science degree, earning a commission as Second Lieutenant the same year. Over a career spanning more than three decades, Musa held several operational and command appointments across the Nigerian Army.

His previous roles include General Staff Officer 1, Training and Operations, Headquarters 81 Division; Commanding Officer, 73 Battalion; Assistant Director, Operational Requirements, Army Policy and Plans; and Infantry Representative on the Training Team at the Nigerian Army Armour Corps.

He served as Deputy Chief of Staff (Training/Operations) at the Infantry Centre and Corps in 2019; Commander, Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole; and later Commander of Sector 3 of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in the Lake Chad Basin. In 2021, he was appointed Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, the military’s flagship counterterrorism operation in the Northeast. He subsequently became Commander of the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps before being appointed CDS in 2023 by President Tinubu.

Lawyers’ agenda

In his comments, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba, asked the new defence minister to turn the tide and make insecurity a thing of the past in the country. Ahamba said: “General Musa was formerly the Chief of Defence Staff and now the Minister of Defence, I believed he is coming with loads of experience on what is required from him. He should advise the president appropriately on what should be done to tackle insecurity.

I think his appointment is in order. “My agenda for the new Defence Minister, Gen. Christopher Musa (Rtd), is to root out the bandits wherever they may be found. This is a major item on the agenda that is very important to Nigerians.

He should ensure that security operative combed those forests where the bandits are hiding. Even, if there will be collateral damages, this must be done to wipe out insecurity from the country. He should make a record that during his time, insecurity became a thing of the past in Nigeria. I wish him well”.

In his views, a constitutional lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), said the new defence minister should deploy technology in the fight against insecurity. “His appointment is a square peg in a square hole. The new minister of defence should ensure deployment of technology, drones, modern warfare techniques and surveillance in the fight against insecurity.

“He should also ensure that those at the warfront are better equipped and remunerated to boost their morale, while the bad eggs among them must be fished out”, the silk said. In his agenda for the new defence minister, a rights activist, Kabir Akingbolu, said he must be intentional in tackling the rampaging insecurity.

Akingbolu said: “It’s not the appointment and position that matters, but the firmness and political will to do the needful. If we are talking about experience, I think the new Minister of Defence has it. But, the questions are; can he do the needful?. Is he ready to confront the terrorists headon?. “Insecurity did not start today and to overcome it, decisive action must be taken.

All hands must be on the deck and government must be decisive and intentional about tackling insecurity which has become an hydra-headed monster threatening to consume the country. “The new defence minister should end the practice of re-absorbing criminals into the society. It is complicating the whole issue. Some of these criminals that were absorbed into the army later becomes moles that usually leaked out critical security information to terrorists. The idea of negotiating with criminals should be dispensed with.

The new minister of defence should embrace technological innovations

“The new minister of defence should also embrace technological innovations in tackling insecurity across the country. The time has come when we should know what we are doing as a nation. The sponsors of these terrorist acts must also be rooted out, if insecurity must end in Nigeria. There must be death sentence for the sponsors of terrorist acts. When all these are done, I believe insurgency and terrorism will be a thing of the past in Nigeria”.

In his submissions, a Lagosbased lawyer, Ige Asemudara, said the defence minister should douse the rising tension about insecurity within three months. “General Christopher Musa has one important assignment: to defeat insurgents, bandits and terrorists. He must within the next three months stem the tide of pogrom in the north, douse the tension in the east and abate the palpable fear in the west.

The strategy must start with a kinetic pushing back of the terrorists and end with a coordinated wiping out of everyone of them. “There’s a need to return Nigeria back to a free and safe state in the first half of 2026 by excorcising the army of bandits and terroists within our territory. He must achieve this for our dear country.

He will do well to ensure that he leads a well motivated armed forces. The welfare of our soldiers; officers and men must improve within the first two months of 2026 and the National Assembly must cooperate in this regard especially as the 2026 budget is underway. The Nigerian soldiers must not lack “joy” even at war. “Both the strategy for the war and the tactics for each battle or engagement must change.

His intelligence gathering model must be enigmatic combining conventional and non-conventional methods. He will do well to ensure that his Chiefs command a highly discplined armed forces. “The minister must develop his own way of ensuring that fund and other resources released to the military are properly and dutifully utilised. He must know that Nigeria is upon his shoulders and it must not fall. He must bear in mind that we all wish him well and support him prayers. Our country must win”, Asemudara said.