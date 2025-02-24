Insecurity: Lawyers Push Against Arming Of Civilians

Share

Lawyers have spoken against mounting calls for the arming of civilians in the fight against rising insecurity in the country. They said such action will not only be counterproductive, but also worsen the current security challenges. FRANCIS IWUCHUKWU reports

Some senior lawyers have expressed strong reservations about mounting calls for the liberalization of access to weapons to fight the raging insecurity in the country. They expressed fears that introducing more firearms into the society could exacerbate existing security challenges facing the nation. The lawyers spoke at the weekend on the heels of a proposition by the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi, for the arming of local communities for self-defence purposes.

The lawyers faulted the proposition, saying allowing unrestricted firearms possession among civilians will only compound the nation’s security woes. Recently, the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi, had stressed the need for the arming of local communities for self-defence purposes. Specifically, Ajayi maintained that communities should be empowered to serve as first lines of defence in tackling insurgency before the intervention of security operatives.

Speaking at the maiden annual lecture of the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies (AANISS) held in Abuja, Ajayi declared that Nigeria should start experimenting with how it can make communities the first lines of defence, citing an incident in Azare in Bauchi State where the community “stood against Boko Haram terrorists and defeated them.” While noting that the practical approach to fighting insecurity is by getting everyone involved, Ajayi added that “you do not expect the Nigerian Army, police, and SSS to protect every Nigerian. It is not going to work”.

He maintained that the military, police and other security agencies have to deal with bigger security issues like organised crime, saying it is unimaginable that any security agency has the resources to deploy to every community. “What we have to start experimenting with is how we can make communities the first line of defence. “We have to allow some level of armament for the communities and they can serve as the first line of defence,” Ajayi stated. On his part, the Chief Of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, maintained that dealing with Nigeria’s insecurity demands a holistic approach, considering its multifaceted challenges.

In his address on the theme, “Mobilising Stakeholders to curb Insecurity in Nigeria: A Practical Approach,” the Defence Chief equally advocated for collaboration and proactiveness in tackling the “complex and asymmetric” threats. General Musa equally tasked security agencies to adapt to changing dynamics and leverage technology, intelligence, and partnerships to stay ahead of adversaries. The CDS further emphasized the importance of maintaining law and order through official security agencies, even as he cautioned against unauthorised possession of arms.

Past calls for arming of civilians

In 2018, a senator who represented Zamfara Central Senatorial District, Kabir Marafa, posited, “My point is, people cannot be slaughtered in their houses helplessly. “Maybe what we need to do is to liberalise gun control. Let everybody own a gun so that when you are coming to my house, you will know that I have my own gun, while you are coming with yours.”

Increasing the number of weapons among civilians could lead to unintended consequences

Apparently angered by not just the killings across the country, but also the defenceless state of the victims, particularly in Zamfara State which witnessed hundreds of killings by armed bandits in 2018, and where several houses and property were also burnt and destroyed by the criminals during the attacks, Senator Marafa, while contributing to a debate at the Senate on insecurity across Nigeria, called for the legalisation of guns and firearms to enable citizens defend themselves.

Marafa said he believed that the only advantage the criminals have over their victims is the guns and weapons they carry. He had at several times decried the killings across the country, especially in Zamfara State on the floor of the Senate and called for the intervention of the Federal Government in crisis-affected areas of the state.

The senator even went as far as accusing the former governor of the state, Abdul’aziz Yari, of playing politics and blame game with the incessant killings in the state. Also, In 2022, a retired Army General and former Defence Minister, Theophilus Danjuma, advised Nigerians to take up arms and defend themselves against terrorists’ attacks.

He also expressed regret that Nigeria, the world’s largest black country, was under siege by terrorists seeking to expel its inhabitants. Even in 2018, the former Minister of Defence made a similar demand, declaring that the Armed Forces were either unwilling to defend the country or that Nigeria was under siege. In his goodwill letter to Aku Uka of Wukari in Taraba State, Manu Ishaku Adda Ali, the retired Army Chief said, “As a soldier, the best defence is attack. “Right now, we are all sitting ducks. These people are armed to the teeth with weapons of mass destruction, but we don’t have them. “We have the numbers and the land belongs to us.

They are trying to colonise us and take over our lands. Your Majesty, you must unite our people to defend themselves. “I will not give you arms. Find out how the people who have it got it and use the same means to acquire arms and defend yourselves. This beautiful land called Nigeria is been brought to ruin by absolutely useless criminals. “How do they get here? We know some of them may even be here. My prayer is that God Almighty, who has given us this land, will give us the courage to face these enemies and chase them out. This we must do. Otherwise, Nigeria is finished.

“We must find out the source of the arms of terrorists; Nigerians should equally find a means of arming themselves to face the terrorists”. General Danjuma claimed that when he accused the military of collaborating with terrorists, he was labelled a liar, but Nigerians have finally realised the truth. He stated that following his comments in 2018, the military set up a “Kangaroo panel” and invited him to justify what he said, but he refused to appear before the panel.

On his part, a former Governor of Taraba State who held away between 2015 to 2023, Darius Ishaku, asked the Federal government to allow Nigerians to carry licenced guns to defend themselves amid the myriads of security challenges facing the country. The former Taraba governor made this known when 15 local government chairmen of the state paid him a condolence visit after the burial of one of them who was kidnapped and subsequently killed by gunmen. Ishaku frowned at the worsening state of insecurity, with an addition that the situation has gone to its lowest ebb and demands reawakening.

In his words: “The security in this country has gone to the lowest ebb and we have to all wake up. “We as leaders have given our advises severally as to the change to the security architecture, you cannot keep doing one thing over and over and expect a different result. “If we cannot be able to provide security for our citizens, then allow all the citizens to buy AK-47, because if everybody is licensed with AK-47, I swear nobody will come to your house, or peradventure he does, then it depends on who is faster. “In a situation where we are all gagged with one security system that has been unable to work, and we are told to sit down and be counting the day our turn will come, I do not agree with it”.

Ishaku sympathised with the families of those who lost their lives to insecurity, noting that the late Ardo-Kola LGA chairman, Salihu Dovo, held a security meeting with stakeholders of the council before he was killed. He explained that while the victim was being whisked away by his abductors, he now recognised one of them and even mentioned his name which led to his death. The governor also disclosed that so far four people have been arrested, asking the security agencies to arrest everyone in connection to the crime.

“At least 20 men went to his house, that’s the information I have, and they were all armed with AK47 rifles, let them fish them out at least for once, we should set an example and make correction. “Try and sensitize your traditional rulers on the fact that any new settler in their communities should be reported for screening of conduct and if sustained we will minimize the casualties within the society. “Neither you the chairmen nor the chiefs do not have the right to give land and anyone who seeks same should report to the higher authority for scrutiny,” he added.

Governor Aminu Masari who ruled Katsina State between 2015 to 2023, at some point, also called on residents of the state to arm themselves and confront bandits on the reason that security officials alone cannot tackle insecurity in the state. Addressing journalists during a media parley at the Muhammadu Buhari House in Katsina, former Governor Masari revealed that the number of security personnel are not enough to tackle the situation.

“It’s Islamically allowed for one to defend himself against attack. One must rise to defend himself, his family and assets. “If you die while trying to defend yourself, you’ll be considered a martyr. It’s surprising how a bandit would own a gun, while a good man trying to defend himself and his family doesn’t have one,” Masari stated.

The former governor declared that the state government under his watch would assist those planning to own arms with the view to help bring an end to banditry. “We’ll support those who come with the initiative to procure arms because residents need to also complement the efforts of security agencies.

“These people (security agents) don’t have the number to protect the people. When President Buhari came, he even tried by increasing the number of our security agents, but it’s inadequate. “Count it yourself, how many policemen do we have in this country? How many soldiers do we have? “Even if we say every policeman should go back to his home state, it’ll still not be enough. So, if we fold arms and decide to do nothing, we’ll be the ones to suffer most”, he said. Masari stated that the police would register all guns bought by the residents to ensure they are put to the right use.

On his part, the National President of the Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Dr Bitrus Poguthe, in a statement, insisted that any order restraining Nigerians from carrying some form of arms to defend themselves while marauders move about with sophisticated weapons with which they kill Nigerians with impunity, will amount to a conspiracy against the people. Poguthe argued that there should be a rethink since the security agencies had not been able to adequately protect Nigerians from the marauders.

According to him, “I completely disagree because the security agencies are not adequately protecting Nigerians and Nigerians are being killed like Chickens. “Before now, Nigerians are allowed to carry some category of arms which are not up to the military grade. And if they have such arms, at least they can protect themselves.

Lawyers speak

Speaking on the mounting calls for the arming of local communities in Nigeria as a means of selfdefence, Professor Awa Kalu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), expressed strong reservations about such measures. He emphasized that introducing more firearms into the society could exacerbate existing security challenges rather than resolve them.

Professor Kalu highlighted the current prevalence of unregulated small arms within the country, stating, “There are too many unidentified small arms flying around, and for that reason, I, personally, would not support a proliferation of more firearms”.

He cautioned that increasing the number of weapons among civilians could lead to unintended consequences, potentially escalating violence and undermining public safety. Instead of arming local communities, Professor Kalu advocated for a comprehensive reinforcement of Nigeria’s security architecture. He pointed out that the nation already has a substantial number of armed personnel across various agencies, including the police, Department of State Services (DSS), military, and road safety officials.

Indiscriminate arming of the populace could lead to widespread violence and societal instability

However, he noted that the effectiveness of these agencies is often compromised by issues such as inadequate coordination, insufficient resources and overlapping responsibilities. A particular concern raised by Professor Kalu is the ambiguity surrounding individuals bearing arms in civilian settings.

He recounted instances where armed individuals are not easily identifiable, leading to confusion and potential security risks. To address this, he referenced a directive from the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, which mandated that police officers must not carry firearms while dressed in civilian attire.

This directive, the SAN said, aims to ensure that armed personnel are easily recognizable, thereby reducing the chances of misidentification and enhancing public trust in security forces. Chief Mike Ahamba (SAN), on his part, argued that indiscriminate arming of the populace could lead to widespread violence and societal instability.

Chief Ahamba questioned the prudence of allowing unrestricted firearm possession among civilians, drawing comparisons with global practices. He noted that, aside from the United States, very few countries permit their citizens to bear arms without stringent regulations. “Are you aware of any country where people are just allowed to bear arms? Except in America,” he remarked, highlighting the uniqueness of the U.S. stance on gun ownership.

The legal expert warns that introducing a policy allowing widespread firearm possession in Nigeria could precipitate continuous internal conflicts. “If you do it, there will be war, internal war every time,” he cautions, underscoring the potential for escalated violence and the challenges of maintaining public order. Instead of a blanket policy, Chief Ahamba advocated for a more measured approach.

He suggested that responsible individuals who have demonstrated their reliability should be permitted to own firearms. However, he stressed that such ownership must be meticulously regulated, with all firearms properly recorded to ensure traceability. Chief Ahamba also criticized the paradox of disarming citizens, while expecting them to defend themselves against armed aggressors. “It’s not fair to the people to disarm them.

After disarming them, you’re now asking them to defend themselves against those who are attacking them. It’s not right. It’s not fair,” he asserted. Even a Lagos-based lawyer, Abdul Wahab Olawale, who provided insights into Nigeria’s legal framework governing firearm possession, emphasized that while Nigerian law permits individuals to own small arms, the process is heavily regulated to ensure public safety. According to him, “The primary legislation overseeing firearm possession in Nigeria is the Firearms Act, encapsulated in Chapter F28 of the Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

“This Act stipulates that individuals may possess firearms, but only after obtaining the necessary licenses and permits”. Olawale pointed out that contrary to popular belief, Nigerians are allowed to carry arms; however, the law is so restrictive that it requires extensive scrutiny and permission before one can be allowed to carry small arms. The stringent requirements embedded in the Firearms Act, he said, are designed to meticulously vet applicants before granting firearm licenses.

“This rigorous process aims to prevent firearms from falling into the wrong hands, thereby mitigating potential misuse, he added. Olawale noted that individuals who acquire firearms without adhering to the legal provisions face severe penalties, including imprisonment or hefty fines. While the law provides a pathway for responsible citizens to obtain firearms, Olawale expressed reservations about liberalizing access to weapons. He reflected on scenarios where minor disputes could escalate into deadly confrontations if firearms were readily available. “For instance, a disagreement between siblings or neighbours could tragically result in fatalities if both parties have easy access to guns.

“This concern highlights the potential societal risks associated with widespread firearm possession, he added. Speaking in the same vein, a rights activist, Mary Pam, disclosed that introducing widespread firearm possession among civilians could lead to dangerous and unintended consequences. She pointed out that in the current climate, individuals might exploit self-defence claims to justify unlawful killings, leaving victims unable to present their side of the story.

