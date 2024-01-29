Insecurity: Lawyers in defence of state police

Some senior lawyers have argued that insecurity as a phenomenon requires collaborative efforts including state policing. The lawyers, while baring their minds on the issue, insisted that it appears that the federal police have not been able to properly curb the menace that insecurity has brought forward. The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, had recently came up with a fresh call for the establishment of state police to tackle rising insecurity problem in the country. Musa equally stressed the need to evolve new tactics in intelligence gathering to address the state of insecurity occasioned by multiple crimes, banditry and spate of kidnappings across the country. The senator, in a statement, called on the Federal Government to re-engineer the nation’s security architecture against the backdrop that the existing one is not working. Senator Musa who insisted that all the tiers of government, as well as Nigerians must recognize the fact that security is essential for the survival and flourishing of any society, said it has become imperative that all hands must be on the deck to tackle the menace of insecurity. While emphasizing the role played by drug abuse on insecurity, the senator asked that the nation should take serious stance on tackling the menace if the rising tide of insecurity is to be stemmed. He also suggested the introduction of the effects of drug abuse in the school’s curriculums, saying factors such as loss of family support, friends and peer group’s influence, among others, usually influence individuals to start abusing substances and that the impact of it create insecurity.

According to him, “As a nation, we must inculcate favourable parental attitudes towards behaviour, parental monitoring and sexual orientation. “The issue of insecurity in Nigeria has become something of grave concern to me and all well-meaning Nigerians, most of whom continue to wonder how the country arrived at such a dastardly situation where no one is safe; and worse still, rather than abate, the problem is escalating and now totally out of control. “I have repeatedly spoken and issued statements on this very disturbing issue, especially as it affects my state, Niger, its neighbouring states and other parts of the country. “The state of insecurity in Nigeria caused by multiple crimes, banditry and spate of kidnappings, massive killing as well as wanton destruction of property has become a recurring phenomenon that threatens the well-being of its citizens. “I am specifically calling for the re-engineering of our nation’s security architecture since it is not working. I am also calling for the creation of state police and massive recruitment of men, as well as adoption of new tactics in intelligence gathering. “It is important that we all recognize that security is essential for the survival and flourishing of any society. Hence, we must make it possible that it involves the protection of individuals, communities, and the entire nation against dangers and attacks. “Security is so important that every government in Nigeria spends a substantial part of its money on its provision. Therefore, we shall leave no stone unturned to give the needed push for the enhancement of security in our land. Every community is only as strong or weak as the state of its security. “I have argued elsewhere that the internal dimension of security, which is inextricably intertwined with the process of statemaking, is the core variable that determines the Nigerian state’s security problem. “Conceptually, we must redefine the structural unbalance that we have today, the local government system has collapsed, and the states have arrogated and accumulated their power. “For us to have the needed security and economic stability, we must rebuild the process by which the state not only grows in economic productivity and government coercion but also in political and institutional power”.

Past calls for state police

One of the eminent persons who had called for the creation of state police is Nigeria’s former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida, who sometimes in August 2012, described the insecurity in the country as a passing phase associated with any developing nation. Speaking in Minna, Niger State, General Babangida insisted that the solution to the problem is dialogue and perseverance. While also throwing his weight behind the calls for the creation of state police, the former military president suggested that the fears being entertained in certain quarters for the creation of state police were unfounded. “Left to me, the whole essence of governance is to provide adequate security for the people and in whatever way this is achieved, it is acceptable. I don’t think what happened in the 50s should continue to haunt us. We should try to move on. “When we were there, we established the National Guards that was so vilified and was later dropped. Why should we think that what happened in the 50s when the regional police were used to intimidate members of the opposition political parties will continue to happen under the present dispensation? “I don’t think the incumbent governors can use state police to intimidate anybody. Honestly, the fear is unfounded”, Babangida said. A former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, had equally sometimes in 2021, called for the establishment of state police in the country as a major step to tackle the security challenges in the country. Addressing journalists in Kaduna State, the former governor revealed that state police will be better positioned to complement the efforts of the Federal Government in tackling criminality in communities instead of the present centralized policing system that seems to be overstretched. Aliyu stressed the need for a law that will not allow state chief executives or politicians to hijack the security outfit for their selfish interests. Even, the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, had in August 2017 made separate calls for the creation of state police. They argued that it was unrealistic for states to leave the security of their citizens in the hands of the Federal Government. The former governors who maintained that they have been partly responsible for equipping the police and paying allowances to policemen despite that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is under the control of the Federal Government, spoke alongside the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, in Lagos at the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) which was held in Victoria Island, Lagos. In making a case for the creation of state police, Akeredolu argued that the country is too large for the Inspector-General of Police to be giving orders on security from Abuja. Ganduje, on his part, said the Federal Government should hand over both the police and the budget for the force to the states for efficiency.

Incidents of insecurity in some states

Ogun State

One such incident is the one confirmed by the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Abiodun Alamutu, who on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, in Abeokuta, revealed that a 70-year-old man, Adeife Ifelaja, was abducted on December 31, 2023. The CP, who identified the 70-year-old Ifelaja as an elder at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Ijebu Igbo, explained that he was kidnapped on his way to his church’s cross-over service held on the new year’s eve. The Ogun police boss, while giving the assurance that operatives of the command were leaving nothing to chance to ensure that the elderly man was reunited with his family, said: “I can confirm that this person in question was actually kidnapped on the eve of the new year, but up till now, we have not been able to secure his rescue. “But we have been relating with his family members who they (the kidnappers) have been calling. Honestly, the police have been working to get the man released. We are on it. ”Even when the kidnappers have been trying to mislead us about their location, we are on their trail and very soon we shall achieve success”.

Plateau State

Another of such security concerns was the massacre in Plateau State which prompted the Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, to charge villagers to embark on self-defence after the christmas eve attacks in some communities in the state. The governor had specifically told the locals in the communities razed to unite and defend their communities. Governor Mutfwang had, through a statement, said, “We must stay united to defend our communities”. In revealing that 17 communities were levelled in the attack which left no fewer than 162 locals dead and countless injured, the governor said: “We have not less than 17 communities that were completely touched and brought down by these bandits and criminals. It has been a very terrifying christmas for us on the Plateau”. Governor Mutfwang added that several communities affected by the attack were in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area (LGA), which shares borders with Bokkos LGA, both recognized as predominantly christian communities. The governor explained that the attack was “well-coordinated with heavy weapons”, calling on security agencies to identify sponsors of the attacks. “This particular set of attacks was well-coordinated with heavy weapons. The security agencies must do their work to be able to identify who are the sponsors of these attacks. We will push them to be able to unravel all those responsible for these attacks”, he said. The Plateau governor however assured residents of adequate safety from the security agencies, adding that, “Until we cut off the supply in terms of sponsorship, we may never be able to see the end of this. “I urge everyone to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities for prompt security response. We must stay united to defend our communities. Plateau is the home of peace and tourism and by God’s grace, it will remain so”.

Abuja

On Thursday, January 18, 2024, kidnappers invaded the Nigeria Post Army Estate in Abuja, abducting two residents. The victims are the wife and one of the in-laws of one, Barrister Cyril Adikwu. According to a neighbour of the victims, Austine John, the incident occurred around 10:00 p.m. in the Phase 2 area of the estate. Recounting the harrowing experience, John revealed that the suspected kidnappers entered the estate, shooting sporadically, and abducted the two, while Adikwu managed to escape. The neighbour described the incident as traumatic, stressing the fear among residents throughout the night, with security measures being taken by the estate's management and the subsequent arrival of army personnel. John said: "It all started at about 10 pm. We suddenly started hearing gunshots, and immediately we knew something was wrong. I quickly went out to make sure my gate was well locked. "Then we heard the gunshot in the Barrister's house, and then, we alerted the estate's management, who immediately swung into action. In a short time, army people came around and started shooting too, but before they came, the kidnappers had taken the wife and one of the in-laws of the Barrister. "This is traumatizing because we could not sleep throughout the night due to fear of the kidnappers coming back. President Tinubu should please help Nigerians put an end to this barbaric act by the kidnappers". Before this incident, kidnappers, who abducted no fewer than 10 persons from an estate, Sagwari Layout, Dutse, Abuja, had on January 7, 2024, killed three of their victims as a warning to their relatives negotiating ransom. Consequently, the suspected kidnappers increased their demand from the initial N60 million per person to N100 million. According to reports, the victims were allegedly killed over the 'delay' in raising the ransom demanded by the kidnappers. Among those killed was a 13-yearold high school student, identified as Folorunsho Ariyo. On Sunday, January 14, 2024, there were reports that the kidnappers, who also operated in some villages in Bwari, had killed three of the six abducted persons to force the family into quickly raising the demanded ransom. The kidnappers had on January 5, 2024, attacked the home of one, Al-Kadriyar and abducted him alongside his six daughters. While the attack lasted, a relative of the family was killed, while two policemen were shot during a gun duel. The father of the girls was later released by the gunmen to allow him sort out the ransom for the release of his six daughters.

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, a cross-section of senior lawyers have spoken in favour of the creation of state police to address the rising tide of insecurity in the country. Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Wahab Shittu, posited that insecurity as a phenomenon requires collaborative efforts including state policing. According to him, state policing is not a strange idea to federalism, even as he added “As a matter of fact, if we claim to be practising federalism, and we are not operating state policing, we would then be contradicting ourselves as a nation. “If we fully want to practice true federalism, then there must be devolution of powers to the federating units and one of such key powers is the security powers including policing. “If we study all the great federalist states across the world, including the United States, and all the known federalist states, all the federating units have their independent police. “The aim is to reduce the power being concentrated at the center, and also allow the local constituent units to be able to police their affairs”. While adding that every crime is local, the silk declared that; “It is those who are in the federating units that would be able to identify the hideout of criminals. It is easy to deal with criminals from the grassroots and local levels which is what state policing is all about. State policing is in order, and it must be implemented”. For another silk, Victor Okpara, the need for the establishment of state policing in Nigeria cannot be over-emphasized because according to him, it appears that the federal police has not been able to properly curb the menace that insecurity has brought forward. Okpara said: “There are so many things that were against the establishment of state police. There are times when they could be used by political gladiators. “But we can’t be looking at that now because the reality on ground at the moment is that terrorism is almost consuming us, and it has gotten as far as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, which is the seat of power. “So, if they cannot contain terrorism at the seat of power where you have all the political gladiators, then it would then mean that a lot of us are in danger. “So, if we have the state police, for example, they would understand the terrain, geographical situation on the ground, and they would also understand the people very well.”

On his part, Chief Solo Akuma (SAN), posited that even where there is no insecurity, and given the large size of the country, its population, and the Federal Government’s inability to provide the number of personnel required to police the country, it is mperative for people to call for state police. “Where you have state police, that particular state would be effectively secured. “What I would want the government to do is to allow states that want state police to go ahead and states that do not want it should not be forced into it so that those who feel that with state police they would be able to secure their area would go ahead and have state police and secure their area. “That is the only way the government could satisfy the provision of Section 14 of the 1999 constitution that says that the security and life and well-being of the citizens are the of government”, Akuma said.