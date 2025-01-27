Insecurity: Lawmaker Urges Communities To Address Societal Reorientation

Share

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Alternative Education, Architect Ibrahim Aliyu Rabah has urged communities to consider addressing the reorientation of societal values as the most challenging factor in tackling insecurity.

Rabah, representing Wurno/Rabah Federal Constituency also described the plight of out-of-school children and Almajiris as a serious menace to national security.

As Chairman of the House Committee on Alternative Education, Almustapha has been instrumental in addressing the issue of out-of-school children.

Citing last August’s events, he said it was a clear indication that out-of-school children are being exploited by miscreants to destabilize and create chaos.

According to him, lawmakers are working diligently to pass legislation and collaborate with relevant agencies to address Nigeria’s insecurity issues, adding that the most pressing challenge is reorienting societal values.

Unfortunately, some community residents have become informants for bandits, providing them with information that encourages attacks.

Emphasized that without these informants, incessant attacks would cease.

He assured that efforts are being made to address the root causes of the issue, which will soon be a thing of the past.

The National Assembly is working tirelessly to restore peace in the Sokoto East Senatorial District.

The committee has been working with the National Commission to provide alternative schooling programs and reduce the number of out-of-school children.

The National Commission aims to capture the data of over 3 million individuals into a system for effective management.

Architect Rabah stated that this initiative is necessary due to the alarming number of out-of-school children and Almajiris in Nigeria.

He emphasized that by the end of 2025, these individuals will be ready for mainstreaming into the formal school sector or trained in a trade to become productive members of society.

However, he noted that funding is a significant challenge, and a single budget, whether annual or fiscal, cannot solve the issue.

As a result, the committee is exploring alternative funding sources from partners and like-minded organizations.

The Commission which was established to address the plight of marginalized groups, including nomadic children, out-of-school children, and Almajiris.

The commission has made significant progress, including the development of a policy to reach out to stakeholders and advocate for support.

While commended the previous and current executive secretaries of the council for their efforts in harmonizing support and raising awareness about the issue.

He also acknowledged the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Assembly, and the executive secretary to addressing the issue.

The 2025 budget is expected to significantly address the issue of out-of-school children and Almajiris.

The committee is working to provide proper oversight on issues related to vulnerable children with a focus on creating avenues for accelerated learning and skills development.

Ultimately, the goal is to reduce the number of out-of-school children, provide employment opportunities, and give them hope for a better future.

With the support of partners and stakeholders, Rabah believes that significant progress can be made in addressing the issue in Nigeria within the next two years.

