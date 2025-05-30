Insecurity: Lawmaker Seeks Govt’s Intervention

Share

A member of the Federal House of Representatives, Ahmed Adamu Saba, representing Edu/Moro/Patigi of Kwara State in the National Assembly, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, Director of DSS and other security agencies to urgently assist in rescuing his constituency from the grips of bandits and kidnappers.

The lawmaker, in a statement made available to journalists in Ilorin by his Special Assistant on Digital Media, Bello Hamidu, expressed concern that the development has caused serious safety concerns in the affected communities and also thrown the residents into mourning.

It would be recalled that recently in

Tashagi community in Edu local government area, a cattle rearer was killed in his residence, while five of his children were abducted by gunmen, and they are yet to be found.

Also, in Gbugbu community, along Ndeji road, a businessman, who was kidnapped with his Manager by gunmen, have not been released more than two weeks after their abduction.

Saba, who said he has been deeply traumatised and saddened about the sad incidents, commiserated with the families, relations and friends of these victims.

He also appealed for calm, assuring his constituents that peace would be restored in the affected communities in no distant time.

“In fact, as we speak, they’re asking for more ransom and threatening to harm the victims,” he lamented.

He added: “My people can no longer sleep with their two eyes closed, to go to farm for their means of livelihood is now difficult for the fear of being attacked.

“My people can no longer freely go to do their legitimate businesses, it’s that bad.

“This is not acceptable, and this kind of inhuman and criminal activities can no longer be accepted, something needs to be done urgently to return situation to normalcy in my constituency.”

The lawmaker said: “I’m appealing to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our performing Governor, and Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq CON and the efficient Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, to quickly come to our rescue in my constituency, the situation is really bad and frightening, about the activities of bandits and Kidnappers. This development is unacceptable in any community and surely cannot continue to happen.”

Saba also sympathised with residents of the affected communities at this trying period over the saddening development, assuring them that he would collaborate with the state and federal governments to ensure that security of lives and property are guaranteed, not only in the community, but in the entire constituency.

Share