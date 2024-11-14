Insecurity: Lakurawa Terrorist Group’s Days Numbered, Says Ribadu

Share

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has reacted to the existence of newly discovered terrorists gang- Lakurawa, said to be hibernating in part of Kebbi State, and vowed that their days were numbered.

He said the terrorist group, Lakurawa, in the North-western part of the country will be flushed out of Nigeria.

The NSA said President Bola Tinubu’s administration will prove to the Lakurawa terrorists that things have changed in the country.

Ribadu disclosed this while representing President Tinubu at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Comptroller-General of Customs Conference in Abuja.

The NSA said without deferring to politics which would always be played, progress has been “Boko Haram, which has been ravaging our country, is now on the run. Its members are now moving to other neighbouring countries because Nigeria is no longer conducive for their operations.”

Ribadu stated that signs that things are getting better with the economy are there for all to see, citing increased crude oil production in the Niger Delta region and the fiscal reforms by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as part of such efforts.

The NSA added: “Crude oil production has hit 1.8 million bpd and the Central Bank has been sanitised; no one is taking a dime from the CBN. When we promised that we’ll fix this country, we will do so because President Tinubu has never been a failure.”

