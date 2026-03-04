Insecurity: Lakurawa Kill Phone Charger Owner, Loot Phones

At least one person was killed and several others sustained varying degrees of injuries when suspected Lakurawa bandits attacked Mano village in Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Eyewitnesses confirmed details of the attack in Mano town, Tangaza LGA.

According to witnesses, the attackers arrived at about 9:02 p.m. on four motorcycles and opened fire on a phone charging shop owned by the deceased, Nafi’u Mamman.

They looted phones, power banks, and other goods, including cigarettes and food items.

The bandits, numbering over 20, reportedly employed a new attack strategy by waiting until residents had gone for Taraweeh prayers before striking, in order to avoid vigilantes.

The attackers also stole about 20 animals, some of which were later recovered, although the exact number remains unclear.

An official of the Tangaza Local Government Council confirmed the incident and appealed for the deployment of more security personnel to the area.

Tangaza is among the communities worst hit by the activities of Lakurawa bandits and other terrorist groups, given its proximity to the border with the Niger Republic.

The bandits have reportedly been imposing levies on the community, with residents allegedly paying secretly for fear of reprisal if security agents discover the payments.

The attackers warned that anyone who refuses or defaults on payment will face dire consequences.

It was further confirmed that in the past five months, the bandits have collected large sums of money from residents, claiming that previous payments had expired and that new levies were due. No one is exempt, as both adults and minors are reportedly forced to contribute.

The community remains gripped by fear and panic, calling for urgent government intervention to curb the menace before more areas fall victim to the terrorists.