Insecurity: Lakurawa Kill 3, Mount Roadblock In Sokoto

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Islamic State in Sahel Province (ISSP), popularly known as Lakurawa, have killed three persons in Adarawa Village, Kalanjeni Ward of Tangaza Local Government Area, Sokoto State.

The suspected insurgents, numbering several and travelling on motorcycles and on foot, were armed with AK-47 rifles.

They reportedly launched the attack around 11 p.m. on Sunday, firing sporadically and killing one Jamilu Hassan.

They also looted provision stores and carted away soft drinks.

The assailants then proceeded to the nearby Huymar Dutsi Village, where they continued shooting and killed Auwalu Namadi Nagande and Maidamma Sanda.

According to local sources, the gunmen conducted a house-to-house search and rustled an unspecified number of livestock, including sheep, camels, and cattle. The stolen animals were reportedly taken towards Kwarakka Village.

This incident follows earlier reports of unusual movements in Gidan Madi Town, also in Tangaza LGA. Residents observed suspicious individuals—believed to be of Fulani extraction—on eight motorcycles between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. The individuals, dressed in attire typically worn for weddings, were later seen heading toward the Binji axis.

Community members have urged security agencies to be on heightened alert in light of these developments.

In a related development, sources confirmed that the suspected ISSP members mounted a roadblock at Gulbin Mujadde, between Sabro and Barkatube villages.

The attackers, riding on 12 motorcycles and armed with AK-47 rifles, intercepted men escorting livestock purchased from a market in Niger Republic and confiscated the animals. The group was last seen heading toward Tummunna Village under Magonho Ward in Tangaza LGA.

