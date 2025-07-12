Insecurity: Lakurawa Bandits Kill Police Inspector In Kebbi

Suspected Lakurawa bandits on Friday launched a deadly attack along the Zogirma-Tilli Road in Bunza Local Government Area of Kebbi State, targeting commuters in an apparent kidnapping attempt.

Responding swiftly to a distress call, the Divisional Police Officer in Zogirma mobilized a team of officers, with reinforcement from the No. 36 Police Mobile Force Squadron in Birnin Kebbi.

A fierce gun duel ensued between the bandits and security operatives, during which three police officers, including an Inspector, lost their lives. Several of the assailants were reportedly neutralized during the exchange of fire.

The Kebbi State Police Command spokesperson, Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the incident in a statement, noting that efforts were ongoing to restore calm and apprehend fleeing suspects.

Commissioner of Police, Bello Sani, commended the bravery, resilience, and ultimate sacrifice of the fallen officers, describing them as heroes who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Governor Nasir Idris also confirmed the attack and the officers’ deaths, announcing the postponement of a scheduled All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting in Birnin Kebbi in honor of the slain personnel.

In a separate incident, the Nigerian Army’s 223 Light Battalion in Zuru successfully repelled a large-scale attack on Ribah town in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area.

According to security sources, over 400 heavily armed bandits stormed the town on Wednesday in an attempt to overrun it. Troops engaged the attackers in a protracted gun battle, neutralizing many of them.

While some of the bandits retrieved the corpses of their fallen members, others were abandoned along with a cache of recovered weapons.

Alhaji AbdulRahman Zagga, Director of Security in the Kebbi State Cabinet Office, confirmed the incident and praised the military’s gallantry. He said that although the attackers posed a significant threat due to their large numbers, the superior combat strategy and resilience of the troops turned the tide in favor of the Army.