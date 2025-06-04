Insecurity: KWAYORG Urges Govt Intervention In Kwara South

Share

The Kwara South Youth Development Organisation (KWAYORG), under the leadership of Prince Abolarin Alaba Dansharafa, has expressed grave concern over the seemingly intractable insecurity ravaging the Kwara South Senatorial District.

A statement by the General Secretary of KWAYORG, Ambassador Comrade Ashaolu David Taiwo, Kwara South Youths referred to

as ‘De Egalitarian 001’, said: “As a coalition of concerned youths and progressive stakeholders, headquartered in Ajase-Ipo, we can no longer remain silent in the face of escalating atrocities and the conspicuous lack of decisive response by government.”

The group, which lamented recent events in the region, noted that they have instilled fear and disillusionment among the people across the region, pointing out that communities in Isin, Oke Ero, Ekiti, Irepodun, Ifelodun, Offa, and Oyun Local Government Areas have been subjected to relentless kidnappings, abductions, and other reprehensible acts.

Communities where the gunmen had recently operated include Eleyin where many travellers were abducted on April 25, 2025, Odo-Eku in Isin LGA where five people were abducted in a midnight raid, and Obbo Ayegunle axis in Ekiti LGA where seven passengers traveling from Abuja to Offa were abducted.

Others are Owoyale Agbamu in Irepodun LGA where Alhaji Moshood and his family members were kidnapped on February 1, 2025, Igbaja and several other villages in Ifelodun LGA that had been under the siege of the terrorists, leading to the residents fleeing their homes, Oke Ero LGA where 14 people, including local government staff, were abducted, while Offa and Oyun LGAs have also not been spared, with reports of increased criminal activities disrupting their peace and economic activities.

“One of the most gruesome incidents occurred in Oro, where a lifeless human body was shockingly discovered in a community well, a chilling symbol of the deepening rot in our collective security architecture.

“What exacerbates this situation is the utter silence from the highest levels of our state leadership. Till this moment, His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has neither issued a statement to condole with the affected communities nor taken visible steps to confront these surging threats. This absence of empathy and engagement has only intensified the feeling of abandonment among our people.

“In view of this, KWAYORG respectfully but firmly calls on the Kwara State Government to:

Publicly acknowledge the security crisis in Kwara South and extend words of solidarity to the affected victims and families. Mobilise and deploy special security units to all volatile zones within the senatorial district. Convene a multi-stakeholder emergency security summit, including traditional rulers, local vigilantes, youth leaders, and community development associations. Commission an urgent investigation into the recurring crimes, particularly the sinister cases involving mutilated bodies and abductions. Promote grassroots security collaboration, empowering local intelligence networks to work hand in hand with official security formations.”

KWAYORG admonished government not to be complacent, but to rise to the occasion to address the ugly situation, warning that “should this crisis be met with continued silence or inaction, we shall have no alternative but to embark on a peaceful mass protest, in line with our civic rights and democratic duty to protect our people”.

“This is not a challenge to authority, but a clarion call for conscience. It is an invitation for our leaders to rise above politics and embrace the solemn responsibility of governance. Evil endures when good men refuse to act. We believe that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, renowned for his intelligence and tact, will respond decisively before our communities are further engulfed by fear and lawlessness,” the statement by KWAYORG added.

