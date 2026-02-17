Insecurity: Kwara, Oyo Attacks A Wakeup Call

Recent developments in Kwara and Oyo states have shown that those running the nation’s security architecture need to shift their attention from the North only, in their bid to enhance the fight against terrorism as the South is also full of well organised fighters domiciled in forests, from Oyo to Obudu. As the heat is on Sambisa and other areas across the Benue general area, the terrorists are migrating down South, disguised as hunters, farmers, artisans and motorbike riders.

The constitution allows for freedom of movement but it does not permit organised, questionable mass relocation. The immediate past regime of President Muhammadu Buhari did little to fight these migrants, who used his open borders policy to wander into the country. The truth is that the mass movement did not just happen.

It was well planned. During the global COVID emergency in 2020, there was very tight restriction of vehicular movement, especially across states. However, that could have been on paper. The nights were busy with trucks ferrying goods down to the South, from the South-West, through the South South and deep into the Southeast.

The question many refused to ask has come to stare everyone in the face today. The Federal Government must be worried that the forests in the South have thousands of camps, harbouring people who are alien to the environment.

More troubling is the hard truth that these elements are armed to the teeth and recently accounted for the close to 200 people killed in Woro community in Kwara State and five Forest Guards at Oloka village in the Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State. President Bola Tinubu’s national emergency on insecurity will have little impact under the present dispensation. Drastic measures need to be taken.

The recall of nearly 12 thousand police officers attached to individuals is one good step forward but like dropping a pin in the ocean. We acknowledge the fact that the President has decided to engage the United States in this fight. It must not be pigeonholed to religion and national pride. Nigeria, as presently constituted, cannot go it alone. Propaganda does not win battles, action does.

The Ramstein Air Base, Germany is headquarters of the United States Air Forces in Europe. It is also their largest military facility in continental Europe. There is a huge American presence at the RAF Lakenheath Air Base in the UK. The Saudi Prince Sultan Air Base also has an US imprint. The British are not weak.

Recruitment of soldiers is not enough. Tinubu’s task goes beyond that. A national emergency permits him to recall some very agile service men from retirement

At a time, they had the strongest Navy in the world. Militarily, their institutions, from Sandhurst to Dartmouth, turned out some of the best in global battles. These giants have not thrown away American support, in defence of national pride. Cooperation is part of diplomacy. Recruitment of soldiers is not enough. Tinubu’s task goes beyond that. A national emergency permits him to recall some very agile service men from retirement. While recruits undergo training, these veterans can man the highways.

The terrorists in the South take cover in the bushes and then block roads to abduct citizens. To complement this effort, officers of the Immigration Service and Customs who idle about along the expressway, from Sagamu to Benin, to Owerri, Aba, Umuahia, Ikotun Ekpene and Calabar should use their weapons training to search for terrorists. Soldiers on road duty can also look out for contraband, in whatever guise. Hard drugs fuel terrorism. The government must descend heavily on users and couriers. During this national emergency, maximum punishment should be applied.

The NDLEA must be turned into a fighting force, empowered to stop and search. All these cannot yield results without proper intelligence. Aso Villa should be bothered that Boko Haram and ISWAP know the movement of Nigerian troops, leading to fatalities through repeated ambushes. It is difficult to believe that they are more exposed and better trained than those hunting them.

The forests all over Nigeria should be put to better use. During the years of General Hugo Banzer in Bolivia, incentives were given to bring down forests, owned by land owners, better known as the ‘Santa Cruz Mob’. Sugar and cotton plantations took over the vast uninhabited territories. ‘El Excelentisimo’, as Banzer was better known, also cleared the forests to bring in well-heeled settlers.

The forests of Northern Nigeria should be turned to ranches for cattle. This lucrative business will yield foreign currency as Nigeria becomes a large exporter of beef. All the wandering forest men in the South must be redirected to the North to work on ranches.

All the land up there can keep them busy. The idea of walking cattle from the Sahara to the coast is antiquated and has become more of a national security risk. To protect the South from incursions from the North is a task that must be done. The Armed Forces will smoke out criminals in the North. The same military must make sure these bandits do not have a safe passage to the South. The war on terror will succeed, devoid of politics, religion and ethnicity. We have shed enough blood.