Insecurity: Kwara NSCDC Sets Up New Outpost In Ilorin

In a bid to strengthen grassroots security, the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commissioned a new Outpost in the Government Reserved Area (GRA), Ilorin, towards enhancing community safety and ensuring quicker response to security challenges.

Speaking at the commissioning, the State Commandant of NSCDC, Dr. Umar J.G. Mohammed, described the Outpost as a strategic step towards deepening security presence within the Ilorin metropolis. He noted that the move aligns with the Corps’ mandate of safeguarding critical national assets as well as protecting lives and property.

Dr. Umar assured that the new facility would be fully utilised, with trained officers deployed to handle emergencies, patrol the neighbourhood, and work closely with community members to curb crime. He therefore called on residents to partner with the Corps by sharing timely information and offering necessary support.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of the Community, Pa Abidoye, commended the NSCDC for bringing security closer to the people. He described the Outpost as a welcome development that will help deter criminal activities and provide residents with a greater sense of safety.

The new Outpost, according to the spokesman of the Command, ASC 1 Ayoola Michael Shola, is expected to serve as a base for officers to respond swiftly to distress calls, prevent crime before it occurs, and build stronger collaboration with residents to ensure a safer community.