Insecurity: Kwara Gov Visits Communities, Promises Public Safety

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has toured communities in the Ifelodun Local Government Area to reassure the people of his administration’s commitment to strengthening public safety and economic activities.

In Babanla, as in Okeode, where he touched down, he praised the community and security forces for standing firm. He commiserated with families who lost dear ones, reassuring them of sustained efforts to prevent further security breaches and pledging social safety supports for those affected in the recent incident.

The governor was received in Babanla by the Oba of Babanla, Oba Aliyu Adegboyega Yusuf Arojojoye II, and his chiefs. He said: “We are here in Babanla today to commiserate with you over the recent incident. “We reassure you and other communities and our people that we will ensure this doesn’t happen again.

It is a sad incident that we are working hard to curtail. “You can see that the security commanders are also here, and you have seen activities (return to normalcy) over the past one week or two. “It had never happened like this before. Obviously, there has been pressure on those criminal non-state actors in other regions.”