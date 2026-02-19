Insecurity: Kwara Gov, CDS, Army Chief Flag Off Operation To Rout Bandits

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the Chief of Army Staff on Thursday flagged off Operation Savannah Shield in Kwara State, describing the initiative as “a big relief to our people” while seeking public support for the operation.

According to the governor, the operation is a combined effort of government and security forces to rout bandits and other criminal elements in Kwara and neighbouring states.

The flag-off ceremony took place at Sobi Barracks, Ilorin, the headquarters of the multi-agency operation approved by the President following recent deadly attacks in Kaiama and parts of Niger State.

Governor AbdulRazaq commended the President for his swift response to his distress call over escalating activities of terror groups and kidnapping gangs, noting that the deployment would significantly restore public confidence and safety.

“Operation Savannah Shield officially took off in Kwara State today. This is a great relief to our people. We have seen the escalation of bandit activities, especially in Kwara North and parts of Niger State over the past year,” he said.

He added that insecurity in farming communities poses a major threat to food security, as the most affected areas form part of the country’s agricultural belts.

Speaking during a visit to the governor, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, said the operation is a proactive kinetic response to end kidnapping and related crimes in the state.

He explained that the joint task force, comprising Army, Navy and Air Force components, would deploy intelligence-driven strategies and coordinated patrols across the operational area.

“We are here to flag off a joint task force nicknamed Operation Savannah Shield. With our robust approach, we will checkmate the atrocities committed by enemies of the state,” he said.

Oluyede disclosed that troops would conduct sweeping operations around Kainji Lake National Park, which has been exploited as a transit and staging area by criminal elements.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, also attended the event, reinforcing the military’s commitment to a sustained campaign to secure lives and property, dismantle kidnapping networks, and restore law and order.

The CDS emphasised that the operation would combine kinetic and non-kinetic measures, including community engagement and strategic communication, and called on traditional rulers, youth leaders, and residents to provide credible intelligence and support security agencies.

He assured residents that the operation is not a temporary surge but a structured and sustained campaign to reclaim communities from fear and criminality.