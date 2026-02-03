Insecurity: Kogi Govt. Shuts Down Schools Across State

…it is for preventive measures-Govt

The public and private schools in Kogi state have been directed by the Kogi State government to embark on an indefinite break.

According to a circular issued by the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, all schools are to embark on an indefinite mid-term break from the 4th of February, as parents and guardians will be notified of further development.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government has clarified that the temporary closure of schools across the state was a purely preventive decision, taken on the basis of credible intelligence and the overriding need to put protective measures in place around schools to safeguard pupils, students, and teachers.

Speaking to newsmen in Lokoja on Tuesday, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, explained that the decision was not borne out of panic, but of responsibility, stressing that the government chose to act proactively rather than wait for avoidable incidents.

According to him, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has directed all relevant agencies to immediately deploy necessary modalities to ensure that schools resume academic activities as soon as it is safe, so as not to disrupt the state’s academic calendar.

Fanwo commended the security agencies for their timely and actionable intelligence, noting that such cooperation underscores the effectiveness of the state’s security architecture.

He reassured the people of Kogi State that the government is fully on top of the situation, adding that security agencies are already working around the clock to identify, locate, and decisively deal with criminal hideouts.

“The safety of our children, teachers, and educational institutions remains non-negotiable. This administration will always prioritise lives while ensuring continuity in governance and education,” Fanwo said.