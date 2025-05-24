Insecurity: Kogi Govt Reaffirms Commitment To Eradicate Threats

Share

The Kogi State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the lives and property of its citizens, emphasizing that security remains a top priority and that the administration is not engaging in empty promises.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo, stated that Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s administration has taken decisive and concrete steps to address any security challenges, assuring that the state is neither under siege nor will it be.

Fanwo acknowledged security concerns in parts of Yagba land, particularly in Yagba West, but reassured residents that the situation is being carefully managed to prevent escalation.

“We are balancing urgency with caution to avoid worsening the situation. Government is fully on top of this matter, and our interventions are targeted, strategic, and well-guided.”

Addressing alleged threats to churches in Yagba East, the Commissioner said Governor Ododo has ordered thorough investigations to verify these claims.

“Security has not broken down in any part of Kogi and will not break down. We are at an advanced stage of collaboration with national security agencies to neutralize every threat to peace and stability in our state.”

Fanwo praised local security groups such as the Okun hunters and other grassroots outfits for their crucial role in maintaining peace.

“These community-based efforts are essential to our overall strategy. The Governor has directed the State Security Adviser to strengthen community-driven responses against insecurity.”

He revealed that government intelligence has located some criminal elements but emphasized that operations are being carefully planned to avoid harming innocent people.

“These criminals hide among innocent Nigerians, many kidnapped from Kogi and neighboring states. Our goal is to protect our citizens without putting innocent lives at risk.”

Fanwo also appealed to the media to avoid becoming “image makers for criminals,” warning that the perpetrators use flash attacks and sensational media coverage to sow fear and exaggerate their power.

“Insecurity affects us all, and the media must exercise responsibility. We cannot allow criminals to win psychological warfare.”

While acknowledging isolated security breaches, Fanwo expressed confidence in the government’s ongoing efforts.

“We are working tirelessly, hopeful, and making progress. The fight is on, but this is not a battle for headlines. Actions are ongoing. Kogi will not submit to terror. The Governor is determined to ensure safety across every inch of the state.”

He further expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his continuous support, particularly through the Office of the National Security Adviser, including the deployment of critical assets such as helicopters to combat emerging threats.

“We appreciate the President’s unwavering commitment to national security. Kogi will forever be grateful,” Fanwo stressed.

He concluded by calling on citizens to support security agencies by providing credible intelligence, stressing that collective resolve and cooperation will defeat the cowardly acts of criminals.

Share