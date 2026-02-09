Insecurity: Kogi Gov Shuts Markets, Motor Parks

The Kogi State Government yesterday ordered the temporary closure of selected markets and motor parks in Kogi West as part of the measures to intensify and coordinate security operations.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Information Kingsley Fanwo said the action is aimed at flushing out terrorists and other criminal elements operating in the state.

He said the measure was in support of ongoing clearance operations being carried out in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and heads of security agencies.

Fanwo said: “The temporary closure is intended to cut off logistics, restrict the movement of consumables, and deny criminal elements and their informants access to food supplies and other forms of support during the security exercise. “The directive affects selected communities across seven Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.”

In Kabba-Bunu LGA, markets and motor parks that were close include Ike Bunu, Aba Marian (Isado), Ofere, Abaa Dola (Ihale Bunu), Aiyede, Oke Offin, Aiyegunle Bunu, Okebukun, Odo Ape Bunu, Agbadu Bunu, and Agbede Apa Bunu.

The commissioner said: “For Yagba West LGA, affected communities include Okoloke, Isanlu Esa, Okunran, Ogbe, Ejiba, Odo Eri, Igbaruku, Iyamerin, Ogga, Omi, Odo Ara, and Oke Ere, where markets and motor parks have also been shut temporarily. “In Yagba East LGA, the closure covers Irunda Ile, Iyeh Ilotin, Gada, Odogbe, and Ilafin, with all markets and motor parks remaining closed throughout the period of the security operations.”