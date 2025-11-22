Insecurity: Kefas Shuts Down Boarding Schools In Taraba

Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has ordered all secondary schools both public and private to immediately send their boarding students home following heightened security threats across the country.

The directive was issued in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Augustina Godwin.

She stated that the rising wave of insecurity has made boarding students vulnerable to targeted attacks by bandits, citing the recent abductions of schoolgirls in Kebbi and Niger states as worrying indicators.

According to Dr. Godwin, Kefas has now directed that all secondary schools in the state operate strictly as day schools until security conditions improve.

School principals and private school owners have been instructed to commence immediate deboarding of students.

She explained that the measure is a proactive step to protect students’ lives and prevent potential security incidents amid escalating unrest nationwide.

The Taraba State Government assured parents of its commitment to restoring safety and stability.

It also pledged stronger collaboration with security agencies to address emerging threats, while urging all school authorities to fully comply with the directive and strengthen internal security on their premises.