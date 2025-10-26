Insecurity: Kebbi Troops Rout Bandits In Ngaski, Hundreds Neutralized

The sustained support provided by the Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, to security agencies has continued to yield remarkable results, with hundreds of bandits neutralized during a coordinated military operation in Ngaski Local Government Area of the state.

The success of the operation was attributed to the strategic deployment of well-equipped troops along the state’s borders with Sokoto, Zamfara, and Niger States, following directives by Governor Idris to strengthen security surveillance in vulnerable areas.

According to security reports, credible intelligence led to the strategic positioning of troops around Makurdi village, where they engaged heavily armed bandits attempting to cross into Kebbi from Niger State on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Director of Security, Abdulrahman Usman, confirmed that about 80 bandits were neutralized during the operation, with an estimated total of over 100 killed. Troops also recovered several motorcycles belonging to the bandits and rescued two abducted victims.

The state government’s collaboration with security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Army, has been pivotal to the success of ongoing counter-banditry operations. Governor Idris has provided extensive logistical support, including 100 Hilux patrol vehicles and 5,000 motorcycles, to boost the operational capacity of troops across the state.

Reacting to the development, the Emir of Yauri, Dr. Zayyanu Muhammad, commended the gallantry of the troops and lauded Governor Idris for his unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property.

The Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru, said the state government remains resolute in its mission to ensure peace and stability across all local government areas.