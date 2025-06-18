Insecurity: Kebbi Gov Vows To Tap Into State Treasury For Life-Saving Initiatives

Share

Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Nasir Idris, has pledged to allocate significant government funds to mitigate the impact of armed banditry in the state.

This decision follows recent deadly attacks in the southern part of Kebbi, which have threatened lives and economic stability.

Governor Idris aims to safeguard the well-being of citizens and protect the state’s economic interests.

In addition, the Governor disclosed that he has concluded necessary contacts to visit President Bola Tinubu to present some critical suggestions and requests on the possible solution that can hopefully minimize or eradicate the menace in Kebbi State.

Comrade Idris was speaking when he received the Emir of Zuru Major-General Muhammadu Sani Sami Gomo ll as head of a high-powered delegation from the the four local governments of the emirate that rushed to the state capital and presented a ” save our soul ” request, following a deadly armed banditry attacks in Tadurga town of Zuru local government.

He expressed his strong belief that ensuring relative peace, protection of life and properties remain a priority for any responsible government.

Therefore, Comrade Idris maintained that genuine sacrifice and judicious utilisation of resources for security are worth doing ” i will do whatever is humanly possible to protect the lives of the people, even if it means emptying the state treasury”.

The Comrade Governor attributed the persistent attacks in the state to inadequate manpower, insufficient sophisticated weapons, limited number of special military units and complicated nature of Kebbi State geographical terrain, disclosing that “these are parts of the requests to be presented to Mr President for consideration “.

According to him, the state shares boundaries with the neighbouring republics Niger and Benin and the neighbouring states of Zamfara, Sokoto and Niger, comparatively believed to be most affected.

The Emir of Zuru Major-General Muhammadu Sani Sami Gomo ll has earlier told the governor that dozens of lives and valuable properties yet to be ascertained have been lost to the weekend banditry attacks in Tadurga.

The royal father said although the purpose of the visit including expressing the achievements and appreciation for the numerous developmental projects being executed in the emirate.

He warned that at rate the banditry attacks are going, killing innocent people, stealing cows and farm produce and unless urgent measures are taken, the major towns of the emirate will soon witnessed an uncontrollable congestion of displaced people.

Statement issued by Abdullahi Idris Sadaukin Zuru,Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy stated that since he assumed office in 2023, Comrade Governor Nasir was confronted with different security challenges including the Lakurawa bandits, but with wisdom, demonstrated commitment , determination, provision of of more than 50 Patrol Hillux vehicles and 2,000 motorcycles for the military, Department of state security, police, civil defence and vigilante with the support of the Defence Headquarters,the security challenges is being control.

