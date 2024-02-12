Insecurity: Katsina Gov Seeks TETFund Intervention On Security Infrastructure

The Governor of Katsina state, Dikko Radda has sought the support of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to put infrastructures that would help in protecting students in its tertiary institutions from being abducted.

Radda who led the Katsina state delegation on a working visit to TETFund on Monday in Abuja, lamented that a lot of students had been kidnapped, explained that the interventions would provide for the needed infrastructure for the safety of the students, even as he added that the state was in the process of converting its ICT institution to a university of technology.

He said: “We need to appreciate the Federal Government for these interventions. What could our institutions be without you?.

?he states are struggling, the country is struggling in terms of economic hardship, depreciation of the naira, high foodstuff, and effect on the removal of Subsidy.

“The northern parts are struggling with insecurity. The resources we receive will not be adequate to address the challenges in the state so TETFund is a place we can come to for support.

“We are having threat of insecurity and a lot of students have been kidnapped, so we need a lot of security in the institutions to make students learn in a conducive environment.”

In his response, Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono who promised to ensure the necessary infrastructure would be put in place, noted that the Fund had prioritised all the trouble spots with measures in place to address the issues.

“Giving the expansion in tertiary institutions in recent times, I am aware we are in the process of getting University of Transportation into the mainstream of our interventions.

“We have seven to eight institutions in the state benefiting from TETFund. Katsina is in the eyes of problems of insecurity. We had already priortise Katsina in our security intervention because President Bola Tinubu is determined that in times of crisis, education must not stop.

“The president has said that we must bring those out of school back to school, expand existing programmes and more significantly is expanding access in leveraging technology and providing for indigent students.

“We have priortise all the trouble spots with multiplicity of measures. We are ensuring there is power in all our institutions, put in place communication gadgets and the rest. All of these are part of security infrastructure that is being implemented,” he said.

Echono who mentioned that skills programmes must be expanded to cover the skills gap, added that massive plans had been on ground to take children off the street.

While advising the state’s Commissioner of Education to laiase with the Fund in order to enlist the institutions to benefit in its interventions, the TETFund boss disclosed that intervention line for the year have commenced with beneficiary institutions across the country benefitting between N1.1 billion and N1.9 billion.