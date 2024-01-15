Insecurity: Kano Govt To Establish Security Trust Fund

Concerned with mirages of thuggery, phone snatching, and other forms of insecurity bedevilling Kano State, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, has assured that his Government will soon inaugurate Security Trust Fund in the state.

“We are inviting eminent Kano personalities to come and help us established this Security Trust Fund that will allow us to keep Kano and it’s environ safe”, the Governor said.

Speaking during this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Governor Abba, said that the Trust Fund will managed specifically to keep Kano peaceful and provide Youth with the required Jobs that will take them away from all forms of Social Vices.

“We are determined to ensure that Kano remains peaceful and safe, as such my Government will not leave all stone unturned to actualize this noble dream”, Abba said.

On the Families of the falling heroes, Governor Abba Kabir assured that his Government take special concern on their welfare, “that was why when we are distributing Palliative we asked that they should be included”.

He said, “I told the Palliative Distributing Committee that the Families of Soldiers, and other Security Agencies whose loved ones are no longer alive to be given a special package and they have done so”.

Governor Abba promised that his Government would join hands with all Security Agencies in the State to maintain the peace Kano enjoyed.

“Anything the Security requires to do their Jobs, we are ready to come in and support them with our widow might tackle any challenges of Insecurities in Kano”, he assured.

Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero was among the hundreds of dignitaries who witnessed the laying of the wrath at the Falling Heroes Center located at Zaria Road outskirts of the City