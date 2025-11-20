Insecurity: Kano Gov Recruits 1,600 Watchmen For Schools

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has engaged the services of 1,600 watchmen to protect secondary schools. He said during the distribution of permanent and pensionable appointment letters to the newly recruited watchmen and 400 mathematics teachers a secure environment for students, teachers and school facilities remains a top priority of his administration.

In a statement yesterday, the governor said the deployment represents a major step toward restoring safety, discipline and stability in public schools.

Yusuf emphasised that the watchmen will play a frontline role in safeguarding school premises, monitoring unauthorised activities and supporting the smooth running of academic activities.

He urged the newly appointed watchmen to discharge their duties with vigilance, discipline and integrity. Yusuf said the recruitment of 400 mathematics teachers is a direct response to the subject and gaps affecting performance and career readiness among students.

According to him, mathematics is the foundation of science, technology, engineering and innovation, and Kano must build a strong base to compete effectively in a knowledgedriven world.