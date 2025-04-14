Insecurity: Kalu Calls For Decisive Measures, Says Situation Shouldn’t Be Politicised

Share

Worried by the spate of escalating insecurity in the country, Abia North Lawmaker, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has called for urgent steps by the Government to end the ugly scourge.

In the light of the prevailing situation, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on South-East Development Commission advocated for the investment of additional resources to the security agencies.

Kalu stressed that for the nation to tackle its insecurity challenges, the issue must be addressed without Politics but its current realities which he said is deteriorating.

The former Senate Chief Whip stated this on Monday in China via a video posted on his social media page calling for decisive measures to end the scourge.

Reacting to recent alarm raised by Borno State Governor Zulum over the deteriorating security situation in his state in which he said that some part of the state has been lost to insurgents, Kalu pointed out that if nothing is done urgently, the state including the Southeast may be lost totally to Terrorists.

Specifically, the former Abia Governor frowned at the politicising of insecurity in the country which he credited to Political leaders in the country. Kalu asserted that security is a very serious issue which should not Politicised.

Kalu also urged Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris not to downplay the issues raised by the Borno State Governor but rather intimate the President about the true situation of security in the country.

He said: “The minister of information is doing his job but Professor Zulum is right, I am almost from Borno State. If the Federal Government doesn’t take the right step in Borno State and South East those areas might collapse.

“I want to believe Professor Zulum that the security situation is deteriorating every day so we need to step up, especially in the Southeast.

“Our Southeast Governors are doing their best to fight insurgency. I would like the Federal Government to step up security in the Southeast because it’s a gateway for people transporting goods from the ports and Refineries.

Kalu also called for an end to the verbal squabble between the Minister and Governor saying that for the situation to be solved President Tinubu needed to be told the truth.

He added, “For me Professor Zulum and the Minister don’t need to argue , these are fundamental issues if we don’t tell President Tinubu the truth the place will be ungovernable.

“So it is better we tell him the truth on the condition of the insecurity situation in Nigeria. Our Nigerian army has been doing their best and I congratulate them especially the Chief of Army Staff , the Inspector General of Police and other security Chiefs for all the efforts that they have been putting in.

“The Federal Government needs to invest more resources and equipment and attention to Borno State and the South East. We cannot play politics with insecurity , we should take the art of Governance very seriously.

Urging the Minister to consult extensively with the Nation’s security Chiefs before making any statement, Kalu commended the efforts of the President and the Nation’s security Chiefs.

He further stated, “No Governor or President wants his people to die so I urge the Minister for information to step down some of the statements he is making about insecurity and should also consult the Chief of Army Staff and the Inspector General of Police.

“The National Security Adviser has also been on top of his game but people should stop making statements without consulting the security agencies.

“The DSS will continue to provide information. I believe Tosin is very capable, he is a young lad who is capable.

“We can rid all these criminals away and build our economy to be strong, let us stop Politics and concentrate on the economy of Nigeria, President Tinubu has done his best let’s support him to build our economy together”.

