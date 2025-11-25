Insecurity: Kalu Calls For Ban On Ransom, Amnesty Deals With Bandits

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called for a ban on ransom payments, amnesty deals, and negotiations with bandits by both government agencies and private individuals as a strategy to address the country’s escalating insecurity.

Kalu made the appeal during a debate on national security at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

“Mr. Speaker, honourable colleagues, despite strong anti-kidnapping laws, including life imprisonment and the death penalty, the practice continues because it is alleged that government entities negotiate with bandits and pay ransom,” he said.

He argued that such actions undermine the rule of law. “Security analysts confirm that amnesty deals and peace negotiations delegitimise violence. They embolden armed groups and perpetuate insecurity. Documented patterns across Zamfara, Katsina, and Sokoto show staged ceremonies where captives are released and weapons surrendered, followed shortly by a resumption of violence,” Kalu said.

He proposed that the legislative solution is to ban unstructured amnesty negotiations and ransom payments by any government entity and instead mandate strict enforcement of criminal justice.

Kalu also highlighted the poor funding of the Nigerian Police Force as a major challenge. He noted issues such as low budgetary allocations, late and incomplete disbursement of funds, unaccounted state and private donations creating channels for corruption, and the absence of a transparent auditing mechanism.

“These deficiencies have resulted in operational paralysis, ineffective planning, and persistent inefficiency. The legislative solution is to mandate sustained and predictable funding, require rigorous record-keeping, and audit all Nigerian Police Force funds, including donations,” he added.

On the policing model, Kalu emphasised the need for decentralisation. “The centralised federal policing model cannot meet the diverse, localised security needs of 36 states and 774 local government areas. Whether we call it state police, community police, or local government police, the need to decentralise has become very necessary. Some argue for an amendment of section 214 of the constitution and the second schedule, while others suggest alternative approaches,” he said.

Kalu’s comments underscore growing calls for reforms in both security policy and policing structure to address the escalating threats posed by armed groups and banditry across Nigeria.