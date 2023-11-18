Insecurity: Kalu Calls For Appointment Of Chief Of Space Staff

…Supports Defence Industry Corporation, Armed Forces Trust Fund bills

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has recommended the establishment of the Space Service Chief to be known as Chief of Space Staff aside from the Chief of Air Staff and other service chiefs within the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

This, Kalu said, would go a long way to assist the existing security architecture in defending the territorial integrity of the nation, Nigeria.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a 2-day post-inauguration retreat organised for members of the House Committee on Defence by the National Defence College, Abuja; the deputy speaker said it was high time Nigeria moved from the usual and known mechanism for fighting insurgencies, saying the battle should also be taken into the space, to achieve the unusual results.

“In making your work easy, we tell you, work within your scope of work; I have seen you also struggle to meet the challenges and the dynamic demands of security, all of which are issues that have gone around the space.

“In some countries, you have Space Service Chiefs, what are we doing about that? There is a need for one to be created. We are beyond what is obvious.

“Some of the warfare is now taking place in the space. And I can assure you, we ignore that. We will not be doing justice to the mandate of protecting the territorial borders of this country.

“So, anytime we start looking beyond what happens here, think about what happens up there, the space”, Kalu said.

On the Defence Industry Corporation (DICON) Bill and the Armed Forces Trust Fund Bill currently before the National Assembly for regazetting, the Deputy Speaker assured of his support and those of his colleagues in making sure the needed logistics and boosts for the Armed Forces are in place.

The two bills, though passed by the 9th Assembly, did not enjoy the assent of President Muhammad Buhari, before the expiration of the last administration.

But Kalu assured that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu always listens to the National Assembly and the people, and as such, would ensure the Bills do not suffer under this dispensation.

He said, “With the bills, there will be a stimulation of local content, in manufacturing the tools and the equipment needed to keep our nation safe.

“It is a call on Mr. President, to do it and do it as urgently as possible. So that, some of the funding contracts of the military at the moment will be converted into military-industrial complexes”

On his part, the Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajide Benson, lauded the quality Leadership presented by the Tajudeen Abbas-led 10th House of Representatives, assuring that the Committee would work closely with the Defence sector, to achieve the legislative agenda of the Green Chamber, as well as nipping insecurity to the bud in Nigeria.