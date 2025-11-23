Insecurity: Kalu Alleges Local, International Conspiracy

Former Abia State Governor and Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, has attributed the escalating insecurity in Nigeria to politically motivated efforts surrounding the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on National Television Sunday night, Kalu alleged that both local and international actors are involved in orchestrating unrest to destabilize the country.

“This is politically motivated. Some of these actors are partially mercenaries brought in by politicians to destabilize Nigeria,” Kalu stated, while assuring that the federal government is capable of addressing the situation.

“President Bola Tinubu is on top of the security challenges and is not sleeping. Today, he held a security meeting with service chiefs.”

Kalu criticized Nigeria’s under-policing and highlighted the delay in the passage of the State Police Bill, citing the complexities of Nigeria’s federal system.

“The Senate approved the recruitment of 100,000 soldiers, but Nigeria, with a population of about 300 million, needs more policemen,” he noted.

He also spoke on foreign involvement, supporting the proposed intervention of U.S. President Donald Trump in Nigeria’s security, but stressed it must be done in collaboration with the Nigerian government.

“Nigeria is a sovereign nation. Any assistance must work with our government,” he said.

Reflecting on his tenure as governor, Kalu cited his security outfit Bakassi, which successfully addressed security challenges in Abia and Anambra States.

He further called for reflection on the South-East unrest, noting the impact on the Igbo community, including over 30,000 lives lost and businesses destroyed amid insecurity linked to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) insurgency.

Kalu pledged to continue engaging the federal government on political solutions to the nation’s security challenges, emphasizing the need for coordinated action to safeguard citizens and national stability.