Insecurity: Kaduna Gov Speaks On Kidnapping, Says ‘Tinubu Is Worried

The incumbent Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani on Tuesday disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is worried about the state of insecurity in the country.

Governor Sani who spoke on Channels TV’s Politics Today claimed he speaks with President Tinubu twice daily over the security breaches in the State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that bandits had last Friday invaded the LEA Primary and Junior Secondary School, Kuriga in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and abducted at least 312 students and a principal, Abubakar Isah in broad daylight.

The bandits also kidnapped at least 86 persons in Tantatu and Aguba communities in the Kufana District of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Sunday, March 17.

Speaking on the development, Sani assured that Tinubu and the service chiefs were committed to ending insecurity in Nigeria.

According to him: “Mr. President is worried and concerned. I speak to Mr President twice daily on this issue and he showed a lot of concern.

“He is committed and I have a tremendous belief in what the president is doing. I also believe in the armed forces. I have no doubt in my mind that we will overcome this problem.

“We had a meeting with the NSA and the service chiefs and every one of them is concerned. Mr President is worried, too. He calls me twice daily, sometimes four times a day, to ask me about the situation in my state.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Mr President under his able leadership will address this problem. It is a matter of time.”