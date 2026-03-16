Insecurity: Joint Task Force Begins Show Of Force In Ondo

The Joint Task Force(JTF), comprising the Military, Department of State Security (DSS), Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and Ondo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, embarked on a show of force as part of efforts to check insecurity in different parts of the state.

The JTF operations were led by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Adebowale Lawal, Commandant of Amotekun, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, and Commanding Officer of 323 Artillery Brigade.

Speaking during the flag off of the operation, Adeleye said Amotekun was working with other security agencies to stamp out all forms of criminality, especially kidnapping, robbery, and other crimes in the state.

Adeleye said the JTF would enter both the metropolis and the bushes and scrutinise the nooks and crannies of the state.

According to him, it would be a continuous exercise, and we will go around everywhere to ensure that the state remains safe as usual and that all forms of criminality are stamped out as much as possible.

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He said, “‎You can see that men of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police, the Department of State Services, the Civil Defence, and the Amotekun Corps are firmly on ground. We want to go around on foot, on motorcycles, and in vehicles to all the nooks and crannies.

‘”After that, we will move into the forest to carry out phase two of the operation ‘Le Won Jade’. We want to drive miscreants out of the forest and push kidnappers away from those areas.

“‎You will agree with me that most kidnappings taking place in the state usually occur on the outskirts. When people mention places like Oda, some think it is inside Oda town or Akure town, but many of those incidents occur in isolated areas that are far away.

“We are going to enter all those places and ensure that we drive out these miscreants. That is why we need the public to assist us. If there are black spots or unusual movements that you notice, you should inform us.

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“‎One of such incident happened yesterday around the Oba-Ile axis, and within minutes all agencies rallied around and were able to apprehend the culprits. ‎So we need timely and actionable information for us to work effectively.