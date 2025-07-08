Insecurity: Joint Security Operatives Rescue 6 In Kebbi

A joint security team in Kebbi State has successfully rescued six abducted persons and recovered herds of cattle rustled by bandits from the Kokanawa and Ukuhu communities in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area.

The Director of Security in the Cabinet Office, Abdulrahman Zagga, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Birnin Kebbi. He said the rescue operation was launched on the directive of Governor Nasir Idris following reports of the incident.

Zagga explained that the security team tracked the bandits to the Zamfara River axis, where the victims were safely rescued and the stolen livestock recovered. The bandits, he noted, fled the scene during the operation.

The rescued persons have since been reunited with their families.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Idris for his continuous support of security agencies, describing his promise to establish a security base in the Zuru Emirate as a welcome development.

“My special appreciation goes to the Governor for his unwavering commitment to addressing security challenges across the state, especially in the Zuru Emirate and Lakurawa in Argungu Emirate,” he said.

Zagga also commended the security personnel involved in the operation for their bravery and dedication to safeguarding lives and property in the state.