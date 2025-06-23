Insecurity: JNI Condemns Attack On Travellers, Demands Justice, Compensation

Share

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) yesterday condemned the killing of at least 12 travellers from the Basawa community in Zaria, Kaduna State, in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State on Friday.

The victims were said to travelling from Zaria to attend a wedding in the Qua’an Pan Local Government Area when their bus was attacked by an angry mob after they lost their way.

Plateau JNI Secretary Salem Umar asked the state government to take immediate responsibility towards ensuring safety and security of travellers. The group also demanded that the victims of the attack must be compensated.

It said: “The attack resulted in the brutal murder of eight innocent persons, one person is critically injured, another six sustaining various injuries. “Four others are still missing. The attackers also set the vehicle ablaze, leaving behind gory sight.”

Umar added: “The security agencies should hasten to fish out the perpetrators of this barbaric act and bring them to justice. “The government should pay compensation to the victims’ families. We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and the survivors of this attack.”

