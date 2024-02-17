Insecurity: ‘It’s the Economy, Stupid’

The above phrase is not an attempt by me to be abusive to anyone, but was coined and made famous some 32 odd years ago by James Carville. Carville was a strategist in Bill Clinton’s successful 1992 US presidential election against incumbent George H W Bush. Clinton’s campaign advantageously used the then-prevailing recession in the United States as one of the strategies to successfully unseat Bush to become the 42nd President of US. The former Governor of Arkansas from 1979 to 1981 and again from 1983 to 1992 successfully won his re-election to ensure he served two terms as the world’s most powerful president.

But what does the phrase have to do with the ‘Giant of Africa’? I believe it is core, because it is very obvious that the poor state of the economy is the main reason for the almost total collapse of the security architecture in Nigeria. Back in the heydays of the country, especially in the early 70s, with the advent of the first oil boom when the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), founded in 1960, finally found its teeth in the wake of the 1973 Arab-Israel War and jacked up the price of the ‘black gold,’ ensuring a massive inflow of petrol dollars, prompting then Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon, to allegedly say that the nation had so much money it did not know how to spend it. No doubt, crime rate was relatively low across the country.

Unfortunately, soon after the Civil War ended in 1970, with a large number of former combatants out of work, the nature of crime began to change with armed robbery bursting onto the scene. On July 24, 1971, Babatunde Folorunsho became the first armed robber to be publicly executed in Nigeria when, along with Joseph Ilobo and Williams Alders, he was shot at the popular Bar Beach in Lagos. Not too long after him, Ishola Oyenusi, popularly known as ‘Doctor Oyenusi’ and Isiaka ‘Mighty Joe’ Busari similarly became household names after they were also convicted of armed robbery and shot at the same venue in what became known as the ‘Bar Beach Show.’ ‘Doctor Oyenusi’ was shot on September 8, 1971 while his protégé, Mighty Joe, was shot on June 6, 1973.

But, even then, these were isolated cases and not the norm as is the case now. Of course, as the years went by, more names entered the infamy list due to their nefarious activities, including Lawrence Anini, Monday Osunbor and their police accomplice, DSP George Iyamu. They held sway in the old Ben- del State in the early 1980s until their arrest and subsequent execution in 1986. In the early 90s, Shina Rambo was to terrorise the South Western part of the nation with his often larger-than- life banditry. Incidentally, unlike other armed robbers despatched to the great beyond, he later became a pastor after he was released from prison during Gen Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime.

He began to preach the gospel, warning of the dangers of becoming a bandit. Although other parts of the nation also had their hardened bandits causing grief in the areas they operated in, it was still not as severe as it is today due, in large part, to the relatively buoyant economy. However, the criminal landscape was to change dramatically in 2002, with the founding of Boko Haram, by Mohammed Yusuf who was able to exploit the prevailing poverty in his area to garner a lot of followers who liked his Islamic teachings and Spartan way of life. Unfortunately, he was allegedly executed by officers outside the police headquarters in Maiduguri on July 30, 2009.

Police officials initially claimed either that Yusuf was shot while trying to escape or died of wounds he sustained during a gun battle with the military. Whatever, was the real reason for his execution, his death was to lead to a hardening of positions by the group he founded as they took up arms and began to challenge the authority of the state. During part of the mid-2010s, Boko Haram was the world’s deadliest terror group, according to the Global Terror- ism Index. But while the effectiveness of the group has been severely curtailed by the government, Boko Haram was undoubtedly the catalyst for the rise of other non-state actors who have decided to cash in on the situation. Of course, their rise also coincided with the massive contraction of the economy and with unemployment in the country hovering around 4.5 per cent or roughly 7 million people it is just natural that crime will be high.

The millions of youths roaming the streets looking for non-existent jobs will only naturally gravitate to crime to keep body and soul together. Sadly, since the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1999, they have only listened to promises from politicians whose lives have become rosy while theirs have become bleaker! Imagine 26 years ago, 1998, to be precise, when the Nigerian workers earned N5,500 as national minimum wage, its American dollar equivalent at the prevalent exchange rate by then was $225. However, while the national minimum wage is presently N30,000, its dollar equivalent at the exchange rate of N1,400 to the US dollar has nose- dived to a paltry $21! I remember some time back when I asked why Nigeria’s former national team skipper, Segun Odegbami, who was once voted Africa’s third-best play- er, did not opt to cash his skills abroad, he told me that there was no need because he was very comfortable playing in the country.

According to him, his salary playing for the IICC Shooting Stars (now 3SC), was roughly N400 but with it, he was able to secure a three-bedroom flat, buy a Volkswagen car and generally lived a decent life. “Back then (in the late 70s and early 80s), what I was being paid by Shooting Stars was enough to allow me to enjoy a decent living, so there was no need to travel abroad. Even when I travelled to the UK I was able to afford the ticket easily, so there was no need for me to leave Nigeria,” the star of Nigeria’s 1980 Nations Cup triumph told me. Unfortunately, mainly due to bad management of the nation’s resources, the same cannot be said of the present day, which is why banditry will continue unabated until the living conditions of the populace improve.