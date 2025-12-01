Insecurity: It’s Shameful NASS Playing Politics While US Congress Takes Action On Killings –Bakare

The Lead Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, has criticised Nigerian lawmakers for ignoring worsening insecurity in the country.

The cleric spoke yesterday during his State of the Nation Address in Lagos. The Pastor condemned the National Assembly (NASS) for its lack of initiative during the crisis.

“It is a shame on our National Assembly that it took the United States Congress, not the representatives elected by Nigerians, to convene a hearing on the lived experiences of citizens suffering under insecurity.

“While those in Abuja were busy with politicking, post-turning for political relevance, defecting from one political party to another, in their desperate manoeuvres to secure their seats ahead of the 2027 elections,” he said.

He noted that President Donald Trump had used “the most despicable language ever used by a world leader” to describe Nigeria, which referred to Nigeria as a “now-disgraced country.” Bakare said the government’s sudden “flurry of activity after Trump’s remarks” exposed its earlier indifference.

The cleric accused Nigerian leaders of “burying their heads in the sand like ostriches” while remaining “preoccupied with the politics of chaos” instead of governance. He said the political class had ignored citizens’ daily suffering and paid “little attention to the real work of governance,” adding that it was “a stain on the Nigerian government” that external pressure was required before officials took action.

The Pastor said Nigeria had suffered its “most humiliating international public image since the Abacha era”, blaming this on years of failed leadership and the refusal to confront deep national crises. Lamenting the rise in terrorist attacks and kidnappings, Bakare said: “Terrorists and bandits now dare the Nigerian state with impunity.”

Although some kidnapped victims were released, he raised concerns about the circumstances. Questioning the Kebbi school attack, he asked: “Who ordered the withdrawal of the military from the Kebbi school 45 minutes before the attack?” He also asked what deals or concessions were made with the attackers and insisted these issues left “more questions than answers.”

Bakare called for fundamental reforms that address national security and governance. He said the attacks high lighted the need for deeper interventions and warned that continued inaction “could further destabilise the country.” On October 31, the US President Donald Trump had re-designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern”.

A US Congressional hearing followed on November 20, 2025, with the American lawmakers examining Nigeria’s worsening violence and abductions.

The hearing also addressed alleged religious freedom violations. Witnesses described attacks on Christian communities as “genocide”. The Federal Government has strenuously denied allegations of targeted killings.

It insisted it was fighting security threats affecting all citizens. Despite the international scrutiny, abductions have become the order of the day shortly after the hearing. A few weeks ago over 300 students and staff were seized from St Mary’s Catholic School in Niger State.

Twenty-five girls were kidnapped from a secondary school in Kebbi State. Thirtyeight worshippers were abducted in Kwara State. The government has since ordered the closure of vulnerable schools. It also increased military deployment in high-risk areas.