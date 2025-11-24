Insecurity: ISWAP Abducts 12 Female Farmers In Borno

Members of Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) have abducted some female teenagers in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Deputy Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Abdullahi Askira, confirmed the abduction, saying the victims were abducted on their fields in Mussa district.

Abdullahi, who represents Askira-Uba constituency, said the 13 abductees who were between the ages of 15 and 20 years went to their farmland in Mussa farming area to harvest their crops when the assailants took them away.

He explained that both Huyim and Mussa were farming communities in Askira -Uba LGA, but the government relocated the residents of Huyim to Mussa due to lack of security access.

He said: “The victims are among those relocated to a relatively peaceful community of Mussa to earn means of their livelihoods through joint community farming. “One of the victims managed to escape and had been reunited with her family on Sunday morning.

“But, the other 12 victims, mostly between the ages of 15 and 20 years, are still in the custody of the abductors whose whereabouts remain unknown.”

Reacting, the Senator representing the area, Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) called on the security agencies to intensify efforts and safely rescue the victims unhurt.

He appealed to people in the areas to continue to pray for the safe return of the 12 abducted teenagers, while providing timely information to security agencies and relevant authorities on any suspected movement of terrorists in their respective communities.