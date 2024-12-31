Insecurity: IPOB Tackles Soludo Over Kanu’s Release Comment

Share

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday criticised Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo for the comments attributed to him that Nnamdi Kanu’s release from detention may not put an end to the insecurity in the South East.

He was reported to have said that Kanu’s release could serve as a step towards dialogue and reconciliation, but may not solve the insecurity in the region, which, according to him, is beyond agitation and has taken a precarious criminal dimension. However, IPOB accused the governor of collaborating with politicians allegedly against the release of its leader.

The outlawed group backed Kanu’s stand that insecurity is growing in the South East because of his detention and that if he is out, within two weeks, insecurity will end. In a statement by spokesman Emma Powerful, the group accused the governor of contradicting himself.

It said: “If criminals are hiding under the name of Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB to commit any offence, then common sense dictates that if Nnamdi Kanu is released, nobody would hide under his name or that of IPOB to commit any crime or do anything untoward.”

