Insecurity: Introduce Military Training Into School Curricula, Says Ondo In Diaspora

Indigenes of Ondo State in the Diaspora have urged the tiers of government in Nigeria to introduce military training into school curricula as part of efforts to combat insecurity in the country.

In an open letter to the Ondo State Government, Comrade Akintoye Ogundoju, on behalf of indigenes in Diaspora, asked the government to address security preparedness within our educational system.

Ogundoju said the current state of our nation demanded proactive measures to equip the younger generation with essential military skills and security awareness.

According to him, the alarming rate of insecurity in Nigeria highlights the importance of cultivating a culture of vigilance, resilience, and self-defence among citizens.

Ogundoju said integrating military skills and security awareness into the curriculum and syllabus of students at the primary, secondary, and tertiary levels, the country can empower them to recognize, respond to, and mitigate security threats effectively.

He said ignorance in matters of security is a luxury the citizens can no longer afford. He said including such training in the education system would equip students with knowledge about personal and community safety measures.

Such training would instil a sense of civic duty to contribute to the security of their immediate environment and train them in basic self-defence techniques and emergency response strategies.

Also, he said it would build confidence and mental toughness to face challenges in a rapidly changing world.

Ogundoju said: “This initiative aligns with global best practices, where nations prioritise the safety of their citizens from a young age. Security education should not be seen as a luxury but as a necessity, especially in a country grappling with multifaceted security challenges.

“By nurturing security consciousness in our youth, we are investing in a safer future for Ondo State and Nigeria at large. I humbly urge the Ondo State Government to take swift and deliberate action to implement this proposal.

“It is imperative that we act now to safeguard the lives and futures of our children. Let Ondo State be a trailblazer in this regard, setting an example for other states to follow.