February 25, 2025
Insecurity: Intelligence-Led Policing Driving Our Operations –IG

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has said the complexity of the security challenges confronting the nation, has necessitated the adoption of intelligenceled operations by the Force.

The police chief has, therefore, urged senior officers, especially those at tactical and command levels to ensure that same remains at the core of ongoing internal security operations across the country.

Egbetokun stated this yesterday at the opening ceremony of the 2025 conference and retreat for senior police officers in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

In his address posted by ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, the IGP said: “Our nation continues to confront complex threats, including violent crimes, cyber-related offenses, terrorism, and transnational organised crimes.

“To effectively address these challenges, intelligence-led policing must remain at the core of our operations.”

