Insecurity: Integrate Traditional Institutions Into National Counter-Terrorism Strategy, Alaafin Tells Govts

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, has urged governments at all levels to urgently integrate traditional institutions and native intelligence into Nigeria’s National Counter-Terrorism Strategy, describing both as essential components of a holistic approach to addressing the country’s deepening security challenges.

In a statement issued by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, the monarch said Nigeria would continue to struggle with insecurity unless development challenges are addressed through people-centred policies that improve social conditions across communities.

The Alaafin spoke while addressing combined security forces—comprising the Police, Civil Defence Corps, Amotekun, and local security outfits—mobilised by the palace to combat the infiltration of bandits into villages and forests around Oyo metropolis and the Oke-Ogun zone.

He emphasized that traditional rulers and native intelligence remain critical but under-utilised assets in Nigeria’s security architecture. According to him, their deep-rooted connections and the trust they command at the grassroots give them access to sensitive information and cooperation that state security agencies often struggle to secure.

“Traditional rulers are well-positioned to gather native intelligence on unknown persons, suspicious movements, and potential threats,” he said. “Such human intelligence complements formal mechanisms by providing context, terrain knowledge, and insight into local customs and nuances—vital for effective counter-terrorism operations.”

He called for a holistic information-gathering framework that harmonises the roles of security agencies and leverages technology for the identification of criminal suspects.

“Nigeria is not the only country facing security challenges,” he noted. “The key is how you respond. The Old Oyo Empire survived for more than 600 years because of effective native internal security. Today, three-quarters of the world is in turmoil due to weak internal systems. Despite our abundant resources, there is a clear increase in the manifestation of underdevelopment in the quality of life and social relations of the majority.”

The Alaafin charged the security team, led by Oyo Area Police Commander, ACP Olufemi Abaniwonda, to remain proactive in preventing banditry across the communities, urging strong coordination in forests and villages vulnerable to infiltration.

One of the participants praised the monarch’s leadership, saying: “Our Paramount Ruler’s ability to quickly and effectively assess security situations, identify legitimate threats, and take rational action is laudable. It reinforces our trust in Kabiyesi’s sincerity and leadership.”