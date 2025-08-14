Insecurity: INEC Moves CVR Centres From Four Borno LGs

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has moved Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) centres from its offices in four Borno State Local Government Areas (LGA) to Maiduguri, the state capital, citing security and safety concerns.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Abubakar Ahmad, made this disclosure on Thursday while officially announcing the commencement of the 2025-2026 Continuous Voters Registration in a press briefing in Maiduguri.

According to him, INEC CVR centres in Abadam have been moved to Baga Road, Guzamala, to the Fire Service Department, 1,000 Housing Estate, Kala-Balge, to Goni Kachalari Primary School and Marte to Kachamai, all of which are in Maiduguri metropolis.

He, however, noted that the entire exercise will be conducted in three phases, starting from August 18, 2025, to August 30, 2026.

He added that the online pre-registration will enable prospective registrants to commence their registration online and to book an appointment for a date and time to complete the registration in person at an INEC state or local government office across the state.

Ahmad, who assured all that INEC has special provisions on how to handle persons with disabilities, encouraged them to take part in the activity.

He added that the services to be covered during the 12-month activities will include registration of Nigerians who are 18 years and above who have not previously registered, replacement of lost, defaced or damaged Permanent Voters Card, and Transfer of registration details to another polling unit for voters that relocated.

He said, “For security and factors relating to safety, four INEC LGAs offices will conduct the physical (in-person) registration at locations in Maiduguri Metropolises. The LGAs affected are: Abadam Guzamala, Kala-Balge, and Marte LGAs.

“Phase I shall commence on 18th August 2025 with online pre-registration, and subsequently, it will run concurrently on 25th August 2025 with physical (in-person) registration. These two (online pre-registration and physical registration) shall thereafter continue simultaneously.

“The websites for the online pre-registration are: www.cvr.inec.gov.ng and www.cvr.inecnigeria.org.

“In-person registration commencing on August 25, 2025, shall be done at the state INEC office or local government offices across the state.

“In-person registration shall be conducted in all INEC State and LGA offices nationwide from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on weekdays except public holidays.”