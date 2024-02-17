Insecurity In S’East: Igbos In Diaspora Call For Tinubu’s Intervention

Igbo General Assembly (IGA), the centre coordinating Igbo organization representing other independent, registered Igbo Associations in Spain, has called on President Bola Tinubu to end the insecurity ravaging the South-Eastern part of Nigeria.

IGA rising from its meeting in Malaga, Spain, equally urged the president to intervene in the issue of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and ensure that he is released from detention in the interest of peace, justice and fairness.

In a release signed by Ozo Kingsley Ndibe, IGA President General and Hon. E.C Onugha, IGA Secretary, the assembly lamented the economic hindrances the insecurity in Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi and Abia State has brought upon the people, urging the President to intervene and save the region from complete economic collapse.

Facts show that since the security situation of South Eastern Nigeria deteriorated, diaspora investment which was one of the bedrock of the region’s economy has drastically reduced, as people hardly come home to invest and create jobs for unemployed youths.

IGA said that the insecurity in the South East has been an issue of great concern to all Igbos both at home and abroad and regretted that the previous administration could not solve this problem as expected, adding that the release of Kanu will help to end the economic strangulation of the South-East.

The assembly further said that it has full confidence and trust that President Bola Tinubu will bring a lasting solution to the insecurity in the region and urged the president to use his office as the father of the whole country to salvage the situation and let South East contribute more to the development of the country.

“There have been incessant cases of kidnappings, killings, and regular bloodlettings in the South-East, where our mothers can no longer go to the farm and our fathers cannot go out to do their businesses.

“Movement has been restricted in this region every other Monday, adversely affecting economic activities in this region.

“As stakeholders in the Igbo General Assembly, we are requesting the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“It is a denial of justice not to stretch out a helping hand to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at this time because he has been detained for too long after being granted bail by a reputable court of law in Nigeria.

“We have faith in your administration as one that will build on equal rights, justice, and fairness for all, irrespective of tribe, political affiliation, or religious belief. Just like all Nigerians, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu deserves justice.”