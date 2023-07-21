Insecurity In S’east Being Sponsored, Says IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has claimed that the security challenges facing the South East are being sponsored to blackmail the zone. Spokesman for the out-lawed group Emma Power- ful insisted that IPOB is not a violent body.

He said: “We, however, caution Nigeria Police to stop linking the peaceful IPOB and ESN to the activities of the unknown gunmen that they birthed. “Our investigation revealed that the previous unknown gunmen were the government’s special service- men drafted from the police, army, and DSS usually used for covert operations. “These were special ser- vicemen that the government uses to infiltrate or impersonate any group they consider as a threat.”

IPOB added: “These un- known gunmen were those who led the prison break at the Owerri Correctional facility on April 5, 2021, for three hours without any resistance from the govern- ment’s security officials. “They also lead covert operations at Suleja Abuja Prison on July 5, 2020, without security resistance.

“If these men were not government agents, how could they have done these? “How can a non-state actor carry out jailbreaks for hours without security resistance? How come for 2 years unknown gunmen have not yet been unmasked irrespective of the heavy militarization of the East?