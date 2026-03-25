Insecurity In Nigeria Politically Motivated –Uche

His Eminence, Dr Samuel Uche is the Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church Nigeria. In this interview, he speaks on the nation’s challenges and the church’s pivotal role in governance, among other issues, ANAYO EZUGWU reports

The church is often said to be isolated from politics, and some believe this has contributed to bad governance. What is your take on this assertion?

Politics is fundamentally about leadership – how to lead the people and organise society in an orderly way. In a historical sense, one could say the church is the mother of politics. Great empires like Rome gave birth to modern political systems, but religion informed their moral fabric.

The church is composed of human beings, who are part of this country. Because of that, they are inherently involved in the leadership of their nation. It should be their concern to see how the country is governed and how things are done. So, I believe the church is and has always been involved in politics.

If the church is truly involved, why does Nigeria still face a myriad of challenges?

Is there any country in the world without challenges? Challenges have existed since the world began. What we need is for those in authority to govern and lead the masses in righteousness. The Bible says righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people. Our leaders must embrace justice, equity, and enthrone the rule of law – the law of the land and that of the international community. Without law and order, there is chaos.

The 2027 election is fast approaching, and political activities are already underway, in what way can the church participate to ensure we have servantleaders in various positions?

Before Nigeria gained independence, we had figures like Nnamdi Azikwe, Obafemi Awolowo and Herbert Macaulay. Were they not Christians? And they were the champions of Nigeria’s democracy.

The church has been involved in politics from inception, and at this critical time, it will not relent but become even more involved. In fact, other people of faith, like our Islamic brothers, have also been in leadership because they are people who believe in the Almighty God. Those interested in the forthcoming elections should do things in the fear of God.

However, I believe Christians should be deeply involved, not as a corporate church, but as individuals. The people who make up the church should be greatly involved in politics, from the registration of political parties to congresses and primaries, ensuring that good candidates emerge. They should be concerned with rendering service, serving their country diligently, and making a positive impact.

Insecurity has become a problem that appears to have defied all solutions. What is the solution to this challenge in your view?

I believe that when people have the love of their country at heart, insecurity will reduce. Unfortunately, much of this insecurity is sponsored by disgruntled politicians, all because they want to outsmart and run each other down. The bandits and hoodlums are sponsored. Remember what happened during former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration?

Insecurity was rampant because some wanted him to leave the office. Currently, some people are importing bandits from West Africa to ensure the current administration is also rubbished. But let me tell you a simple truth: My father used to say that if a hen drops its excreta on its eggs, it will ultimately soil both the eggs and itself because the hen has to sit on them to incubate.

In the same way, those sponsoring insecurity in Nigeria are shooting themselves in the leg. Insecurity in Nigeria is sponsored mostly by political heavyweights and people of ill-will, and unfortunately, they are using it to destroy the peace and harmony of the nation.

What is the way out for the common man, who is at the receiving end and feeling the brunt of this insecurity?

There is a need for genuine repentance, not just from the followers, but from the political class, religious leaders, and traditional rulers. We need to love our country and stop throwing stones from a glass house.

If you live in a glass house, you don’t throw stones at another person’s. There must be a serious resolution not to cause the downfall of our nation. We need a change of heart and attitude. Once we do that, Nigeria will overcome its insecurity challenges and there will be peace.

Insecurity in Nigeria is sponsored mostly by political heavyweights and people of ill-will, and unfortunately, they are using it to destroy the peace and harmony of the nation

But if we continue trying to outsmart each other for political reasons, the insecurity will persist. Democracy is famously defined as ‘the government of the people, by the people, for the people.’ Another definition by the political scientist Harold Lasswell is that politics is about ‘who gets what, when, and how.’ If both leaders and followers have the fear of God, Nigeria will experience peace. But if your goal is to disturb others, you will end up disturbing yourself. That is exactly what we are facing.

Since independence, our leaders have often been elderly. When do you think we can have the young at the helm?

At the moment, younger aspirants are emerging. What do you make of their chances? I don’t want to mention names as that would make me partisan. Whether the candidate is old or young, all we need is good governance, someone who loves the country and has its best interests at heart. I don’t condemn older people because they have experience, nor do I condemn the younger ones because they have dynamism.

But it is crucial that they have the love of the country and a desire to make it better, prosperous, and peaceful. We need those who will govern us well, whether they are from the South, West, North, or East. That is welcome as far as I am concerned. I have no preference except for candidates with a godly heart.

The United States and Israel are currently in conflict with Iran, a situation some have termed a religious war, with clerics taking sides. What is your take on the issue?

When nations overproduce weapons, they must find a way to sell or use them. America is a world power, Iran is rich in uranium, and Israel is known for its military prowess. But we must understand that war does not pay any country. We can see its effects everywhere. The world is a global village, which is why the Middle East war has a spiral effect on goods and services globally; cost of transportation has increased.

War is an ill-wind that blows nobody any good. My plea is for them to come to the roundtable and stop the war. They should keep their weapons in storage and allow peace to reign. The international community should also create laws to stop nations from overproducing weapons of war because if you produce them, they will inevitably be used either as a means of generating income or as a means of aggression.

This war is not religious. If it were, countries like Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE would be directly involved. This is about nations flexing their muscles, trying to determine who has greater power. They should sheathe their swords and stop this unnecessary war.

What do you make of President Bola Tinubu’s government three years on?

To the ordinary man on the street, good governance means food on the table, affordable education, affordable means of livelihood, and access to social amenities.

These are the things the masses are clamouring for. All the big figures and complex economic terms we hear on television, billions and trillions, how do they impact the common man? I appeal to the President, his administration, the governors, and legislators: please do more to solve the people’s problems. Love your country. Listen to the heartbeat of the people you are leading.

When you see citizens crying out in pain, pacify them and do things that will bring them relief. There must be respite for Nigerians. When this administration achieves that, everyone will be happy. On the other hand, Nigerians should have faith in their country, keep hope alive, and genuinely love their nation, and everything will be well.

The Bible in 1 Timothy 2:1-3 says: ‘Therefore I exhort first of all that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks be made for all men, for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence.’

Nigerians are quick to criticise but we don’t always balance our criticism with constructive engagement. Our approach is often total condemnation. But let’s be honest: even if you brought Jesus to rule Nigeria, some people would find fault.