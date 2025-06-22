Share

The Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Sunday said the ongoing security crisis in Benue State is deliberately orchestrated by individuals within both the state and federal governments as part of a wider effort to destabilise President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Oluwatosin Osho, the prominent cleric described the violence in Benue State as “Man-made”, insisting that the true perpetrators are close to the corridors of power.

He said, “People causing insecurity in Benue are in the government system, even in the state and federal. Nobody wants to hear their names because it will be very shocking.

“The problem in Benue is initiated by people, and President Tinubu must act quickly. The ruling class are using insecurity as a tool of political sabotage, aimed at weakening President Tinubu’s leadership and public trust.

“They want to use insecurity to destabilise Tinubu’s government,” he said. “If the president doesn’t address the political roots of this crisis, it will cost him dearly.”

He further cautioned the president against being swayed by praise-singers, who may be blind to the damage such crises could inflict on his administration’s future and credibility.

“Don’t let them sing Hosanna for you,” Ayodele warned. “Insecurity is a serious matter, and Tinubu must wake up to its political dimensions.”

