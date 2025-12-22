Insecurity: Immigration CG Puts Officers On Alert

…says security challenges multifaceted

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (CGIS), Kemi Nandap, has tasked officers on the need to remain vigilant and unrelenting, owing to the “multifaceted” dimension that the nation’s security challenges have assumed.

The Immigration Chief gave the charge on Monday during the decoration ceremony of 38 newly promoted Comptrollers held at the Service headquarters in Abuja.

While congratulating the senior officers on their elevation, Nandap charged them to remain professional, while supporting ongoing reports aimed at putting the Service in a position of strength.

She said: “At this advanced stage of your careers, professional competence must be matched with strong leadership attributes,” she said.

“Considering the current security challenges our nation faces, we must remain vigilant and unrelenting in the fight against multifaceted threats. Your actions will set the tone, and your conduct will continue to reflect the core values and reputation of this service.

“We cannot afford to take our eyes off the ball,” she said. “This administration is focused on reforms and transformation, and you are the drivers of these reforms.”

She declared that the NIS will “not tolerate any form of indolence or unprofessional conduct,” enjoining officers to embrace innovation, adapt to emerging challenges, and always place the interest of the Service above personal considerations.

She further used the occasion to clarify that promotion in the agency is “neither automatic nor solely a function of years in service”, adding that career progression is earned through “sustained dedication, professional competence, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to duty.”

Meanwhile, the CGIS has commended President Bola Tinubu over what she said is his “visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to institutional reforms and national security.”

She also appreciated the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for providing “strategic direction, diligent oversight, and resolute dedication to strengthening our operational capacities.”

According to her, the ongoing transformation within the NIS is triggered by the administration’s determination to strengthen security institutions.

Addressing the decorated officers, Nandap said: “At this advanced stage of your careers, professional competence must be matched with strong leadership attributes,” she said.

“Considering the current security challenges our nation faces, we must remain vigilant and unrelenting in the fight against multifaceted threats. Your actions will set the tone, and your conduct will continue to reflect the core values and reputation of this service.”

To the families of the officers, she noted thus: “Their patience, encouragement, and understanding have been instrumental to your professional journey.

“There is a time for everyone. Keep working hard, and your time will come.”

Earlier, the Deputy Comptroller General in charge of Human Resources Management, Afolayan Ayeni, informed that the promotion/decoration was a culmination of the Minister of Interior’s pledge, on assumption of office, that promotion of officers and personnel will be prioritised under the President Tinubu-led Administration.