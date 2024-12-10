Insecurity: I’ll Do Things Differently To Get Better Results, COAS Oluyede Assures Tinubu

Share

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Olufemi Oluyede, has told President Bola Tinubu that he would do some things differently in the fight against insecurity in the country in order to achieve better results.

Oluyede gave this assurance yesterday at his maiden meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa after his confirmation by the National Assembly recently.

Responding to a question on why he came to see the President, the COAS said: “I am here to reassure Mr President that I will do my best to make Nigeria better in terms of security and that I’m going to explore doing this maybe in a different way. I’ll get some other results that will make Nigeria better.

That’s my major aim of coming and to seek his support, which he’s been doing over the years, and I expect him to support us to do better.”

Asked for updates on his visits to theatre divisions, he said: “I actually visited two formations, that is the one in the North-west, and the theatre operations in the North-east.

“Well basically I was there to speak with my officers and soldiers and to make them realise that there is a need to end all forms of insecurity in Nigeria, and I made bold to tell them that I will do things differently and I expect better results going forward.”

Commenting on the development in efforts to rally neighbouring countries in liquidating the Lakurawa’s deadly sect, Oluyede said: “We have to get in touch with them because you know it affects them too. That is why we all need to come on board to tackle them.

We are hitting them hard at the Nigerian end and what is expected is that once you hit them hard at this end they will flee to Niger Republic. So, now that Niger Republic is coming on board, that means very soon, Lakurawa will be a thing of the past.”

