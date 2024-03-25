Insecurity: IGP’s Special Anti-kidnapping Squad Arrives Kaduna

Hours after the rescue of 137 kidnapped Kuriga School Children in Kaduna State, the Special Intervention Squad sent by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to combat the resurgence of banditry across the state, has arrived at the state capital. The special squad, consisting of 200 officers and men, were received by Governor Uba Sani at the Government House, Kaduna, yesterday.

The Squad came into Government House with Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and other sophisticated weapons to battle the criminal elements in the state. The IGP Kayode Egbetokun had recently during a visit to Governor Sani after the kidnap of the Kuriga school children, promised the deployment of a Police Mobile Force (PMF) against banditry in the state.

The governor, while receiving the Squad, expressed appreciation to the IGP for fulfilling his promise on the deployment of the force. Governor Sani also expressed his appreciation to the Federal Government, particularly President Bola Tinubu and the security agencies, for the successful rescue of the kidnapped school children. The reception for the IGP’s Special Intervention Squad came while the rescued school children were being expected at Government House, Kaduna. In recent weeks Kaduna has been at the centre of almost non-stop kidnappings across the state with close to 500 people having been abducted.

A fortnight ago, bandits who abducted 16 residents of Gonin Gora area of Kaduna metropolis, demanded a mind boggling ransom of N40 trillion for their release. John Yusuf, a community leader of the area, disclosed this in a telephone interview. According to him, in addition to the humongous amount also demanded11 Hilux vans and 150 brand new motorcycles for the release of the victims. “The bandits have contacted us. They are demanding for N40 trillion, 11 Hilux vans and 150 motorcycles for the release of 16 people they are holding captive.

“Where are we going to get this kind of money! Even if we sell the entire community, we cannot raise N40 trillion. Even Nigeria as a country has never made a budget of N40 trillion,” Yusuf said. The community leader said the bandits invaded the community two times within a week. “The abductions happened twice within a four day interval,” he said. According to him: “During the first attack three people were kidnapped while in the second attack 13 people were abducted bringing the total number of people being held captive to 16.

He lamented the vast bushes bordering the community and Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state and called for the establishment of a military base to check the activities of the criminals. “We are pleading with the government to come to our aid by establishing a military base behind our community where the bandits take advantage of the bushes to invade our community.” A week later terrorists kidnapped 87 people after launching a fresh attack on the Kajuru-Station community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.